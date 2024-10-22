NY Liberty parade: Route, how to watch and ceremony details

The New York Liberty will celebrate its first WNBA Championship in franchise history with a ticker-tape parade through New York City.

The parade is open and free for all fans to attend, but those wishing to attend the Championship Ceremony at City Hall and the fan celebration at Barclays Center must get tickets.

Liberty parade NYC

FOX 5 NY will have live coverage of the Canyon of Heroes parade this week beginning at 9:30 a.m. on Thursday. You can watch live on Channel 5 and stream on the FOX LOCAL app.

"This Championship is not only for us and New York City – it’s for all Liberty Loyals and our Brooklyn community! We are honored to celebrate at the iconic Canyon of Heroes, and also come together with our passionate fans at our home in Brooklyn," said New York Liberty CEO Keia Clarke. "The community in the borough has embraced us wholeheartedly since we began playing at Barclays Center and we want to share this moment with them."

The parade will tip off at 10 a.m. from Battery Park and proceed north along Broadway to City Hall through the Canyon of Heroes.

A ceremony at City Hall honoring the Liberty will follow the parade at noon.

The team will also host a celebration with fans at Barclays Center in Brooklyn at 7 p.m.

Fans can click HERE for additional celebration details, including how to claim tickets for both the City Hall and Barclays Center ceremonies.

In addition, championship merchandise is on sale HERE and at the team’s store at Barclays Center, Brooklyn Fanatics.

Brooklyn Fanatics will be open for extended hours throughout the week (Monday, Oct. 21 - Wednesday, Oct. 23: 10 a.m. – 7 p.m. and Thursday, Oct. 24: 9 a.m. – 10 p.m.).

BROOKLYN, NY - OCTOBER 20: Nyara Sabally #8, Kayla Thornton #5, Leonie Fiebich #13, Kennedy Burke #2, Ivana Dojkic #18, Marquesha Davis #1, Jaylyn Sherrod #0, Breanna Stewart #30, Courtney Vandersloot #22, Jonquel Jones #35, Sabrina Ionescu #20

NY Liberty coaching staff

