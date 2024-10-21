New York Liberty parade: How to watch LIVE this week on FOX 5

The New York Liberty are champions!

The Liberty beat the Minnesota Lynx in overtime Sunday 67-62 in the deciding Game 5 of the WNBA Finals. WNBA Finals MVP Jonquel Jones had 17 points as the Liberty secured its third win to clinch the title. The team became the first in WNBA history with back-to-back 30+ win seasons.

"The wait was so, so, so worth it," Breanna Stewart said. "We talked about it two years ago when it was free agency, and we wanted to come together. You look back and me, JJ, (Courtney Vandersloot), we all came together to win a championship. Last year we lost in the Finals. But look at us, now we’re here."

In response, NYC Mayor Eric Adams announced the city would hold a ticker-tape parade to celebrate the champions. The mayor is expected to release details later today.

"From the start of the season to the very last game, the New York Liberty were focused on one singular objective: winning. Tonight, they delivered a historic win — making our great city proud by becoming champions, the first in the franchise’s history," Adams said.

LIVE coverage of ticker-tape parade

FOX 5 NY will have LIVE coverage of the Canyon of Heroes parade on Thursday, Oct. 24, at 9:30 a.m.

In addition to City Hall, the following city buildings will be lit up with seafoam on Monday night in honor of the Liberty:

Brooklyn Borough Hall

The David N. Dinkins Manhattan Municipal Building

Queens Borough Hall

Staten Island Borough Hall

