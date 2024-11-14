Hochul to unveil new NYC congestion pricing plan: How much could drivers pay?

The Brief New York Gov. Kathy Hochul is set to introduce a new NYC congestion pricing plan on Thursday. The toll is expected to generate significant revenue, but less than the estimated $1 billion from the original proposed $15 toll. Critics allege that Hochul's pause on the plan was politically motivated, intended to protect Democrats during the election.



NY Gov. Kathy Hochul is expected to officially announce this morning a new NYC congestion pricing plan.

What is congestion pricing NYC?

The program, which would charge drivers a fee for entering Manhattan south of 60th St., aims to ease traffic in central Manhattan, reduce pollution and raise funds for public transit improvements.

According to multiple published reports, Hochul will propose a $9 base toll instead of the original $15 for cars to enter the congestion zone during peak hours.

Hochul slammed the brakes on the plan back in June, arguing the toll was too high for hardworking New Yorkers. But critics have accused Hochul of playing politics to protect Democrats during a big election year.

"It seems now, it’s clearly apparent, that the plan all along was just get through Election Day," Staten Island Borough President Vito Fossella said.

"This announcement is great news for New Yorkers who have been fighting for years for safer streets, cleaner air, better public transit." — Elizabeth Adams

The governor has faced mounting pressure from transit advocates to secure funding for the transit system. Congestion pricing tolls were expected to generate around $15 billion in revenue for the MTA's capital program.

But the late pause created a major budget deficit, forcing the MTA to shelve accessibility improvements, hundreds of new electric buses and more.

"This announcement is great news for New Yorkers who have been fighting for years for safer streets, cleaner air, better public transit, and really, a testament to the fact that we know that this policy is critically needed for New York," said Elizabeth Adams of the advocacy group Transportation Alternatives.

Congestion pricing NYC: When does it start?

The New York Times reports that the revised plan could go to the MTA Board for approval by next week and take effect before President-elect Donald Trump takes office in January, a time frame that would preempt his vows to kill congestion pricing altogether.