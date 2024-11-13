Gov. Hochul set to relaunch NYC congestion pricing with reduced $9 toll

The Brief Governor Kathy Hochul is set to introduce a new $9 congestion pricing toll on Thursday The toll is expected to generate significant revenue, but less than the estimated $1B from the original $15 toll Critics allege that Hochul's pause on congestion pricing was politically motivated, intended to protect Democrats during the election



Gov. Kathy Hochul is set to relaunch New York City’s congestion pricing plan, proposing a $9 toll for vehicles entering Manhattan’s congestion zone.

The updated toll, down from the originally proposed $15, aims to ease traffic in central Manhattan, reduce pollution, and raise funds for public transit improvements. Hochul is expected to officially announce the plan on Thursday.

After initially pausing the congestion pricing plan last June, just weeks before its planned rollout, Hochul is now moving forward with renewed urgency following the election of Donald Trump.

Hochul cited the high price of the toll as a reason to put it on pause, but some critics allege the pause was politically motivated, intended to protect Democrats during an election cycle.

"It seems now it’s clearly apparent that the plan all along was just get through election day … and then we’ll bring it back and stick it to hard-working New Yorkers and taxpayers," Staten Island Borough President Vito Fossella said.

The $9 toll is expected to generate significant revenue, though less than the estimated $1 billion annually projected from the original $15 toll. The funds are intended primarily to support upgrades to the MTA subway and bus systems.

Meanwhile, President-elect Donald Trump has vowed to cancel the congestion pricing plan once he takes office.

For congestion pricing advocates, the $15 toll still remains the target.

"We do need to get to the $15 toll so that we’re able to fully fund public transit," said Elizabeth Adams of Transportation Alternatives, an advocacy group.

Hochul’s office defended the plan, with a statement saying it will "fund mass transit, unclog our streets and improve public health by reducing air pollution."