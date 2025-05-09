What happened when Mayor Adams met President Trump today?

Mayor Eric Adams traveled to Washington, D.C., on the same day that federal prosecutors released more than 1,700 pages of documents tied to his now-dismissed corruption case.

The meeting with President Trump focused on infrastructure and New York City priorities, even as legal questions surrounding Adams’ past investigation continue to draw attention.

What we know:

Mayor Eric Adams said he planned to discuss the city’s "priorities" with the president but did not provide specific details before the meeting. The White House confirmed that the meeting was requested by Mayor Adams.

"Always New York centered. Talk about infrastructure, talk about the coordination we could have—major projects, and all the things that New York still are important. We’ll always deliver for New York and put New York first," Adams said in a video he posted just before going into the meeting.

"He came in to say hello," President Trump said at a press conference later that day. "I think he came in to thank me, frankly."

The meeting came just as federal prosecutors unsealed hundreds of documents tied to Adams' previously dismissed corruption case. These include more than 1,700 pages of material and 50 court exhibits, including unredacted search warrants—such as the one for Adams’ cellphones, which were seized by federal agents last year.

The backstory:

Adams became the first sitting New York City mayor to be indicted last year, facing five charges including bribery and soliciting illegal campaign donations. The Justice Department ultimately moved to dismiss the charges earlier this year, arguing that the case was impeding Adams’ ability to govern, though prosecutors emphasized they were not commenting on the merits of the case.

The judge overseeing the case dropped it permanently, stating that doing so would prevent the charges from being used as leverage against the mayor in the future. The ruling followed a request by media outlets for transparency, which the judge supported in ordering the release of the case files.

What's next:

Though the criminal case has been dropped, the release of its internal documents may continue to generate headlines and scrutiny. It remains to be seen whether the DOJ will revisit the investigation in the future, as officials had previously left that possibility open.