Adams gives bodegas $1.6 million to improve security

The Brief NYC Mayor Adams held a press conference to address increased crime in bodegas. Adams announced over $1 million in funding to install panic buttons. The United Bodega Association will distribute the "SilentShields" buttons.



New York City Mayor Eric Adams announced $1.6 million in funding for bodegas to improve their security.

SilentShields

What we know:

"SilentShields" buttons, which can immediately contact the NYPD when pressed, will be installed in an estimated 500 bodegas. The bodegas that experience higher levels of crime will take priority.

The SilentShields will be connected to cameras in the bodegas, giving NYPD officers the ability to see the bodegas in real time – these live feeds work in coordination with a separate program Adams launched that allows businesses to share security footage with the NYPD through a closed-circuit of television cameras.

"Bodegas are part of the heart and soul of New York City." — New York City Mayor Eric Adams

The buttons will be distributed through an emergency grant to the United Bodega Association (UBA).

Spokesperson for the UBA Fernando Mateo called SilentShields "a game changer for New York City Bodega workers." The association is aiming to begin the installation process in the coming months.

The push for panic buttons

The backstory:

The UBA has been requesting funding for increased security, specifically panic buttons, since New York Governor Kathy Hochul introduced the idea a year ago.

In the past week, there were two violent crimes committed at separate bodegas: a robbery in Brooklyn and a stabbing in Harlem. Both instances led to the UBA speaking out about the lack of security in bodegas.