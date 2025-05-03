Man fatally stabbed in back in Harlem, police say

article

A man was fatally stabbed multiple times in Harlem early Saturday, police say.

According to police, they found the 33-year-old male around 5: 30 a.m. with multiple stab wounds to the back near 2640 8th Avenue.

The man was brought to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead.

So far, police say there are no arrests and the investigation remains ongoing.

It's still unclear what led to the stabbing.

The identity of the victim is still pending family notification.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Source This report is based on information from the NYPD.



