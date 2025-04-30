Masked men impersonating NYPD violently rob Brooklyn bodega

The Brief Four masked men clad in NYPD jackets and hats violently robbed a Brooklyn bodega. The attack has incited a renewed push to install panic buttons in bodegas. United Bodegas of America is offering $5,000 for information on the robbers.



A violent robbery at a bodega in Bedford-Stuyvesant, Brooklyn, is prompting another push for panic buttons in the shops.

Brooklyn bodega robbed

What we know:

Store surveillance video shows four masked men wearing NYPD jackets and hats storming a bodega near Marcus Garvey Blvd. and Willoughby Ave. early Sunday morning. The video shows robbers throwing a bodega worker onto the floor before dragging him to another part of the store. Two other people also appeared surprised and were assaulted by the thieves, who took off with cash and a bag full of lottery tickets.

"Now they're dressing like cops" — United Bodegas of America Spokesperson Fernando Matteo

Officials say the robbers also flashed a gun and tied up one of the workers.

Two men dressed as NYPD officers robbed a bodega in Bedstuy, Brooklyn. Workers say the robbers flashed a gun and tied one of the workers up. FOX 5 NY's Linda Schmidt reports.

Bodega Association demands change

What they're saying:

Spokesperson for the United Bodegas of America (UBA) Fernando Matteo held a press conference addressing the robbery.

"This week we've had numerous incidents… this was the frosting on the cake."

The robbery has reinvigorated the UBA's demands for improved security, specifically panic buttons. Matteo references the $5 million tax credit New York Gov. Kathy Hochul introduced to help small businesses invest in added security measures.

NYPD gear on sale

Retired NYPD detective Mike Alcazar also noted the easy accessibility of NYPD gear, which can be found and purchased online.

"Uniform equipment stores are not supposed to sell [NYPD gear] unless they're NYPD or corrections… they're supposed to abide by those rules."

The NYPD's Internal Affairs Bureau is investigating the robbery due to the robbers' impersonation of NYPD officers.

A Sinatra NYPD winter jacket being sold on eBay.

A Sinatra NYPD navy blue winter jacket being sold by First Class Uniforms.

Local assistance

What you can do:

The UBA is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of the suspects.



Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.