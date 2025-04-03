NYC Mayor Adams to seek reelection as an independent

The Brief Mayor Adams announced on X his decision to seek reelection as an independent. "I am announcing that I will forgo the Democratic primary for mayor and appeal directly to all New Yorkers as an independent candidate in the general election," Adams said. On Wednesday, a federal judge threw out the corruption indictment against the mayor.



New York City Mayor Eric Adams has decided to seek reelection as an independent, announcing the decision in a Thursday morning post on X.

"Today, although I am still a Democrat, I am announcing that I will forgo the Democratic primary for mayor and appeal directly to all New Yorkers as an independent candidate in the general election," Adams said in the 6-minute-long video.

In the video, Adams said he will not run in the Democratic primary in June because the case "dragged on too long" while the "false accusations were held over me."

"I firmly believe that this city is better served by truly independent leadership, not leaders pulled at by the extremists at the far left or the far right, but instead those rooted in the common middle, the place where the vast majority of New Yorkers are firmly planted," Adams said.

The announcement comes after a federal judge on Wednesday threw out the corruption indictment against Adams, ending the first criminal case against a sitting city mayor in modern history.

What they're saying:

"Today, Mayor Eric Adams officially declares his candidacy for re-election as an independent candidate for Mayor of New York City," Todd Shapiro, campaign spokesman for Adams, said in a statement.