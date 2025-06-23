Former vice chair of the DNC: Meet NYC mayoral candidate Michael Blake

The Brief Former Assemblymember Michael Blake is running for New York City mayor. Blake represented the Bronx's 79th District for three terms before resigning to run for the U.S. House of Representatives. He has been cross-endorsed by fellow candidate Zohran Mamdani.



Former Assemblymember and vice chair of the Democratic National Committee Michael Blake is running for New York City mayor – here's everything you should know about him.

Breaking Blake down

The backstory:

Michael Blake, the son of two Jamaican immigrants, was raised in the Bronx. He went on to study at Northwestern University, where he graduated with a degree in journalism.

Blake joined former President Barack Obama's campaign as the Iowa Deputy Political Director and Constituency Outreach Director in 2007; following the election, he concluded as the Michigan Deputy State Director and Political Director for the general election by the end of Obama's first campaign.

He went on to serve as the National Deputy Director of Operation Vote for the Obama-Biden 2012 reelection campaign – he was also the campaign manager for Reshma Saujani’s campaign for New York City Public Advocate in 2013.

Blake representing the Bronx

In 2014, former Assembly Member Eric Stevenson was found guilty of taking more than $20,000 in bribes, and was forced out of his seat as a result. Blake ran to replace him, winning the general election with 92 percent of the vote.

Blake ran for New York City Public Advocate in 2019, but lost to current Public Advocate Jumaane Williams.

He represented the Bronx's 79th District until 2020 – rather than seeking reelection, he ran for the U.S. House of Representatives. Blake ran to represent New York's 15th congressional district, but ultimately lost the primary election to Rep. Ritchie Torres.

Blake was also the Vice Chair of the Democratic National Committee from 2017 to 2021.

Running for NYC mayor

What we know:

Blake put his hat in the ring for NYC's mayor on November 24, 2024.

An Emerson College Polling/PIX11/The Hill survey released on May 28 revealed that 1.5 percent of voters support Blake.

He and fellow candidate Zohran Mamdani cross-endorsed each other on June 16.

Key policies

Regarding affordability, Blake has established that he will declare a Cost of Living Emergency within 100 days if elected as mayor – this will unlock city reserves to "provide urgent relief to families struggling with rent, groceries, childcare and transportation."

This administration, if elected, would also launch a Guaranteed Income pilot program for those living below the poverty line, as well as implement universal child care.

Blake would establish a permanent Immigrant Services Director to "ensure legal support, language access and business resources for immigrant New Yorkers."

He also has a plan specifically for Black New Yorkers: "As your mayor, I will pursue a bold Black Agenda rooted in equity, justice and economic empowerment, with policies that address long-standing disparities and build toward a city where every New Yorker can thrive."