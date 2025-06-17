NYC mayoral endorsements: Who is ranking who, and in which order?
NEW YORK CITY - Ringing endorsements abound – read more to see who is endorsing the current candidates for New York City's mayor.
Endorsements for each candidate
Here's a look at major endorsements for NYC mayoral candidates from notable politicians, political organizations and more. A list of candidates running for the New York City mayor's office can be found here.
SKIP TO: Eric Adams | Andrew Cuomo | Zohran Mamdani | Brad Lander | Jessica Ramos | Curtis Sliwa | Adrienne Adams | Scott Stringer | Michael Blake | Zellnor Myrie | Whitney Tilson | Jim Walden
Eric Adams
Mayor Eric Adams speaks during a press conference Tuesday, June 3, 2025 in Manhattan, New York. (Barry Williams/New York Daily News/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)
No major endorsements were reported for New York City Mayor Eric Adams, who is running as an independent in his reelection bid.
Andrew Cuomo
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 16: NYC mayoral candidate, former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo speaks during a Get Out the Vote (GOTV) Rally at the Hotel & Gaming Trades Council building on June 16, 2025 in New York City. Cuomo attended a GOTV rally
Current and former government officials
- Former New York Governor David Paterson
- Former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg
- Chairman of the Democratic Party of Puerto Rico Luis Dávila Pernas
- Rep. Adriano Espailat
- Rep Ritchie Torres
- Rep. Gregory Meeks
Cross-endorsements
Unions and organizations
- Hotel and Gaming Trades Council
- New York City Coalition of the International Union of the Operating Engineers
- New York City Deputy Sheriffs’ Association
- 1199SEIU United Healthcare Workers East
- Uniformed Firefighters Association and the Uniformed Firefighters Officers Association
- New York State Iron Workers District Council (ranked Andrew Cuomo first; ranked Jessica Ramos second)
- The New York League of Conservation Voters (co-endorsement with Brad Lander)
- Citizens Union (ranked Andrew Cuomo first; ranked Brad Lander second; ranked Zellnor Myrie third)
- Staten Island Democratic Party
Zohran Mamdani
Assemblyman Zohran Mamdani speaks during the New York City Democratic Mayoral Primary Debate at the John Jay College of Criminal Justice in the Gerald W. Lynch Theater on June 12, 2025 in New York City. Seven candidates will be participating in the f
Current and former government officials
- Sen. Bernie Sanders
- Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (ranked Zohran Mamdani first; ranked Adrienne Adams second; ranked Brad Lander third; ranked Scott Stringer fourth; ranked Zellnor Myrie fifth)
- Rep. Nydia Velazquez (ranked Zohran Mamdani first; ranked Adrienne Adams second; ranked Brad Lander third; ranked Scott Stringer fourth; ranked Zellnor Myrie fifth)
- Former Rep. Jamaal Bowman
Cross-endorsements
Unions and organizations
- New York Working Families Party (ranked Zohran Mamdani first; ranked Brad Lander second; ranked Adrienne Adams third; ranked Zellnor Myrie fourth; ranked Jessica Ramos fifth)
- New York City Democratic Socialists of America
- United Auto Workers Region 9A (ranked Zohran Mamdani first; ranked Brad Lander second; ranked Zellnor Myrie third; ranked Adrienne Adams fourth; ranked Michael Blake fifth)
- Tenants PAC and New York State Tenant Bloc
- Staten Island Democratic Association
- Citizen Action of New York (ranked Zohran Mamdani first; ranked Adrienne Adams second; ranked Brad Lander third; ranked Zellnor Myrie fourth; ranked Michael Blake fifth)
Brad Lander
New York City Comptroller and Democratic mayoral candidate Brad Lander speaks during a news conference outside of federal immigration court at the Ted Weiss Federal Building in the Manhattan borough of New York on June 5, 2025. (Photo by CHARLY TRIBA
Current and former government officials
- Public Advocate Jumaane Williams (ranked Brad Lander and Adrienne Adams first; ranked Zohran Mamdani second)
Cross-endorsements
Unions and organizations
- Upper West Side Action Group
- The New York Progressive Action Network
- Make The Road Action
- NYC Organization of Public Service Retirees
Jessica Ramos
Jessica Ramos, New York City mayoral candidate, speaks during the United Federation of Teachers (UFT) mayoral forum in New York, US, on Saturday, May 17, 2025. The New York mayoral primary elections are scheduled to be held on June 24. Photographer:
Unions and organizations
- Teamsters Local 804 (ranked Jessica Ramos first; ranked Brad Lander and Zohran Mamdani as well)
- Teamsters Local 808
Curtis Sliwa
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - AUGUST 22: Guardian Angels founder Curtis Sliwa speaks during a protest against a tent shelter for migrants at Floyd Bennett Field in the Brooklyn borough of New York City on August 22, 2023. Demonstrators gathered after the fede
Unions and organizations
- Queens County Republican Party
- Bronx County Republican Party
- Staten Island Republican Party
- Manhattan Republican Party
Adrienne Adams
Adrienne Adams, New York City mayoral candidate, during a mayoral Democratic primary debate in New York, US, on Thursday, June 12, 2025. The mayoral race has become one of the most crowded in recent memory, with at least nine Democrats with significa
Current and former government officials
- New York Attorney General Letitia James
- Public Advocate Jumaane Williams (ranked Adrienne Adams and Brad Lander first; ranked Zohran Mamdani second)
- Rep. Yvette Clark
Unions and organizations
- District Council 37 (ranked Adrienne Adams first; ranked Zohran Mamdani second; ranked Zellnor Myrie third)
- Unite Here Local 100 (ranked Adrienne Adams first; ranked Zohran Mamdani second; ranked Brad Lander third; ranked Jessica Ramos fourth)
- Communications Workers of America Local 1180
- Stonewall Democratic Club of New York City (ranked Adrienne Adams first; ranked Brad Lander second; ranked Zohran Mamdani third)
- Riders Alliance (ranked Adrienne Adams first; ranked Brad Lander second; ranked Zohran Mamdani third; ranked Zellnor Myrie fourth; ranked Jessica Ramos fifth)
Scott Stringer
Scott Stringer, New York City mayoral candidate, during a mayoral Democratic primary debate in New York, US, on Thursday, June 12, 2025. The mayoral race has become one of the most crowded in recent memory, with at least nine Democrats with significa
Current and former government officials
Unions and organizations
Michael Blake
Michael Blake, New York City mayoral candidate, at the National Action Network Convention in New York, US, on Thursday, April 3, 2025. (Photographer: Adam Gray/Bloomberg via Getty Images)
Cross-endorsements
Unions and organizations
- Three Bridges Democratic Club (ranked with Zohran Mamdani, Jessica Ramos and Brad Lander)
Zellnor Myrie
State Senator Zellnor Myrie speaks during a press conference on Universal Child Care at Columbus Park Playground on November 19, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)
Current and former government officials
Unions and organizations
Whitney Tilson
New York City mayoral candidate Whitney Tilson speaks during a Mayoral forum at Columbia Journalism School in New York City on April 14, 2025. (Photo by CHARLY TRIBALLEAU / AFP)
Unions and organizations
- NYC New Liberals (ranked Whitney Tilson first; ranked Zellnor Myrie second; ranked Brad Lander third; ranked Adrienne Adams fourth)
Jim Walden
New York City mayoral candidate Jim Walden speaks during a Mayoral forum at Columbia Journalism School in New York City on April 14, 2025. (Photo by CHARLY TRIBALLEAU / AFP)
Unions and organizations
Media and more
The Source: This article includes information from the campaign websites of most of the New York City mayoral candidates.