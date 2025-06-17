NYC mayoral endorsements: Who is ranking who, and in which order?

The Brief Several of the candidates for New York City mayor have received endorsements during the race. Some have also been cross-endorsed by their fellow candidates. Candidates can also receive endorsements even if they are not a person or group's first choice, due to ranked-choice voting in New York City.



Ringing endorsements abound – read more to see who is endorsing the current candidates for New York City's mayor.

Endorsements for each candidate

Here's a look at major endorsements for NYC mayoral candidates from notable politicians, political organizations and more. A list of candidates running for the New York City mayor's office can be found here .

SKIP TO: Eric Adams | Andrew Cuomo | Zohran Mamdani | Brad Lander | Jessica Ramos | Curtis Sliwa | Adrienne Adams | Scott Stringer | Michael Blake | Zellnor Myrie | Whitney Tilson | Jim Walden

Mayor Eric Adams speaks during a press conference Tuesday, June 3, 2025 in Manhattan, New York. (Barry Williams/New York Daily News/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)

No major endorsements were reported for New York City Mayor Eric Adams , who is running as an independent in his reelection bid.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 16: NYC mayoral candidate, former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo speaks during a Get Out the Vote (GOTV) Rally at the Hotel & Gaming Trades Council building on June 16, 2025 in New York City. Cuomo attended a GOTV rally Expand

Current and former government officials

Cross-endorsements

Unions and organizations

Assemblyman Zohran Mamdani speaks during the New York City Democratic Mayoral Primary Debate at the John Jay College of Criminal Justice in the Gerald W. Lynch Theater on June 12, 2025 in New York City. Seven candidates will be participating in the f Expand

Current and former government officials

Cross-endorsements

Unions and organizations

New York City Comptroller and Democratic mayoral candidate Brad Lander speaks during a news conference outside of federal immigration court at the Ted Weiss Federal Building in the Manhattan borough of New York on June 5, 2025. (Photo by CHARLY TRIBA Expand

Current and former government officials

Public Advocate Jumaane Williams (ranked Brad Lander and Adrienne Adams first; ranked Zohran Mamdani second)

Cross-endorsements

Unions and organizations

Jessica Ramos, New York City mayoral candidate, speaks during the United Federation of Teachers (UFT) mayoral forum in New York, US, on Saturday, May 17, 2025. The New York mayoral primary elections are scheduled to be held on June 24. Photographer: Expand

Unions and organizations

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - AUGUST 22: Guardian Angels founder Curtis Sliwa speaks during a protest against a tent shelter for migrants at Floyd Bennett Field in the Brooklyn borough of New York City on August 22, 2023. Demonstrators gathered after the fede Expand

Unions and organizations

Adrienne Adams, New York City mayoral candidate, during a mayoral Democratic primary debate in New York, US, on Thursday, June 12, 2025. The mayoral race has become one of the most crowded in recent memory, with at least nine Democrats with significa Expand

Current and former government officials

Unions and organizations

Scott Stringer, New York City mayoral candidate, during a mayoral Democratic primary debate in New York, US, on Thursday, June 12, 2025. The mayoral race has become one of the most crowded in recent memory, with at least nine Democrats with significa Expand

Current and former government officials

Unions and organizations

Michael Blake, New York City mayoral candidate, at the National Action Network Convention in New York, US, on Thursday, April 3, 2025. (Photographer: Adam Gray/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

Cross-endorsements

Unions and organizations

Three Bridges Democratic Club (ranked with Zohran Mamdani, Jessica Ramos and Brad Lander)

State Senator Zellnor Myrie speaks during a press conference on Universal Child Care at Columbus Park Playground on November 19, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)

Current and former government officials

Unions and organizations

New York City mayoral candidate Whitney Tilson speaks during a Mayoral forum at Columbia Journalism School in New York City on April 14, 2025. (Photo by CHARLY TRIBALLEAU / AFP)

Unions and organizations

NYC New Liberals (ranked Whitney Tilson first; ranked Zellnor Myrie second; ranked Brad Lander third; ranked Adrienne Adams fourth)

New York City mayoral candidate Jim Walden speaks during a Mayoral forum at Columbia Journalism School in New York City on April 14, 2025. (Photo by CHARLY TRIBALLEAU / AFP)

Unions and organizations

Media and more