Why NYC mayoral candidate Ramos says she endorsed opponent Cuomo

In a surprising political twist, mayoral candidate and state Senator Jessica Ramos endorsed former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, despite her previous criticisms of him, including his handling of the COVID pandemic and sexual harassment allegations.

Cuomo, however, declined to endorse Ramos in return.

Ramos' Endorsement

What they're saying:

Ramos, who has been critical of Cuomo's record and even compared his mental acuity to that of former President Joe Biden, now sees the race as primarily between two candidates: Cuomo and State Assemblyman Zohran Mamdani.

She says that Mamdani does not have the experience to run the city and that Cuomo is better suited to take on President Donald Trump.

"Andrew Cuomo and I definitely don't have the same style in governing, and I am hoping that we are focused on tackling the very serious threat of Donald Trump upon our city," she said.

Ramos will remain on the ballot, but her endorsement acknowledges the fact that she sees no path to victory.

Since entering the race, Ramos’ campaign struggled to get off the ground. She never raised enough small-dollar contributions for public matching funds and never gained any meaningful support among the city’s labor unions.

The Working Families Party also did not initially include her in their slate of candidates, and Ramos made it clear that she felt spurned by the organization.

Cuomo's Response

Democratic mayoral candidates Andrew Cuomo, left, shakes hands with Zohran Mamdani, center, as Whitney Tilson reacts after participating in a Democratic mayoral primary debate, Wednesday, June 4, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura, Pool)

Cuomo brushed off Ramos' past criticisms on Friday, stating that campaign rhetoric often leads to strong statements about opponents. He acknowledged her endorsement but clarified he is not endorsing her in return.

"She is endorsing me. I'm not endorsing her," he said.

Mamdani's Reaction

The other side:

Mamdani said he is disappointed that Ramos chose to endorse Cuomo.

"To see him continue to be legitimized is something that will always trouble me, especially given the fact that we have run this campaign," he said. "Many of us as candidates being crystal clear that while each of us thinks we will make the best next mayor of New York, we all share the agreement it should not be Andrew Cuomo."

Biting attack at Mamdani rally

Meanwhile, protesters interrupted a housing rally being held by Mamdani in Lower Manhattan that ended with a man, Raul Rivera, allegedly biting one of the tenant organizers.

The NYPD said Rivera was arrested for assault, and the woman who was bitten was treated on the scene.

Mamdani and others have called on Cuomo to condemn the violence.

What's next:

New York City's primary elections are on Tuesday, June 24.