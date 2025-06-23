Brooklyn born and raised: NYC mayoral candidate Sen. Zellnor Myrie

The Brief New York State Sen. Zellnor Myrie is one of several candidates running for New York City mayor. Myrie represents the 20th Senate District, which includes a range of neighborhoods in Central Brooklyn. An Emerson College Polling/PIX11/The Hill survey revealed that 4.8 percent of voters support Myrie.



New York State Senator Zellnor Myrie is one of the Democrats running for New York City mayor – here's a breakdown on the senator.

Meet Myrie

The backstory:

Born to two Costa Rican immigrants, Myrie was raised in Prospect Lefferts Gardens in Brooklyn. He graduated from Brooklyn Technical High School and has a degree in Urban Studies from Fordham University.

After graduating from Fordham, Myrie worked as Legislative Director for City Councilmember Fernando Cabrera.

He left the City Council to pursue a law degree at Cornell Law School.

Myrie was elected to the State Senate in 2018, serving the 20th Senate District – he is still the senator representing that district.

Senator entering the NYC mayoral race

What we know:

Sen. Myrie announced his run for New York City's mayoral office on Dec. 3, 2024.

An Emerson College Polling/PIX11/The Hill survey released on May 28 revealed that 4.8 percent of voters support Myrie.

‘Rebuild NYC’

"Rebuild NYC" is Myrie's plan to build "one million homes" in New York City – this would entail building 70,000 homes and creating "New Neighborhoods" from underutilized land.

Myrie also has an education-focused plan that would include universal afterschool guarantee, expanded hours for 3-K and Pre-K and universal summer youth employment – an expansion on the city's current Summer Youth Employment Program.

The senator also has a plan to specifically address Black New Yorkers: "Black Agenda for NYC." This agenda includes "tackling the racial wealth gap," as well as investing in black maternal and reproductive health and supporting small businesses, among other things.