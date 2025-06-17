NYC primary election update: Bernie Sanders calls Mamdani 'best choice' for mayor

The Brief The New York City primaries are officially one week away. On Tuesday, U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders endorsed Zohran Mamdani. The endorsement comes after the New York Times editorial board decided not to back any of the candidates running for mayor.



Tuesday is officially one week until the 2025 New York City primary elections – and the race to unseat incumbent Mayor Eric Adams is heating up.

On Monday, Assemblyman Zohran Mamdani and former Bronx Assemblyman Michael Blake cross-endorsed one another. It comes after the New York Times editorial board decided not to back any of the candidates running for mayor.

The latest: Bernie Sanders endorses Mamdani

What they're saying:

In a post on X, U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders said: "At this dangerous moment in history, status quo politics isn’t good enough. We need new leadership that is prepared to stand up to powerful corporate interests & fight for the working class. @ZohranKMamdani is providing that vision. He is the best choice for NYC mayor."

Zohran Mamdani, New York City mayoral candidate, during a mayoral Democratic primary debate in New York, US, on Thursday, June 12, 2025. The mayoral race has become one of the most crowded in recent memory, with at least nine Democrats with significa Expand

Meanwhile, early voting shows strong participation across all five boroughs. According to unofficial data from the NYC Board of Elections, as of the close of polls on day three (Monday) of early voting, a total of 94,112 voters had checked in. The breakdown by borough is as follows:

Manhattan: 31,036

Brooklyn: 33,185

Queens: 19,186

The Bronx: 7,551

Staten Island: 3,154

When is primary Election Day in NYC? Timeline, key dates

Now through Sunday, June 22 : Last day to vote early. : Last day to vote early. Early voting hours may vary.

Tuesday, June 24: Primary Election Day. Polls are open from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 16: NYC mayoral candidate, former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo speaks during a Get Out the Vote (GOTV) Rally at the Hotel & Gaming Trades Council building on June 16, 2025 in New York City. Cuomo attended a GOTV rally with Expand

***Note: Voter registration for the 2025 NYC primary elections - in person and online - is now closed.

Emerson College Polling/PIX11/The Hill survey : According to a May : According to a May survey , Cuomo was at 35%, followed by Mamdani at 22% and Lander at 10%. The survey was conducted May 23-26.

Marist College : According to a : According to a poll conducted in May, Cuomo was at 44%, followed by Mamdani at 22% and Adams at 11%. The survey of 3,383 likely Democratic primary voters was conducted from May 1-8.

Siena College : An April : An April poll had Cuomo at 34%, followed by Mamdani at 16%. The poll surveyed 811 registered voters, with a specific focus on 556 Democratic voters.

Betting Odds : According to the overseas online prediction market : According to the overseas online prediction market PredictIt , Cuomo's odds of success stand at 70%, with Mamdani's at 29%.

NYC election news today

What you can do:

When will we have results?

This year, NYC will use ranked choice voting in primary and special elections for mayor, public advocate, comptroller, borough president, and City Council; a system approved by voters in 2019.

On Election Night, results will only show first-choice votes from early voting, in-person voting and processed absentee ballots, accounting for most of the votes. If a candidate is projected to win 50% of first-choice votes, then the Associated Press will declare a projected winner on Election Night.

READ MORE: Ranked choice voting explained

If no one gets a majority, the last-place candidate is eliminated, and those votes go to the next choice on each ballot. This process continues until two candidates remain; whoever has the most votes then wins.

New York City Comptroller and Democratic mayoral candidate Brad Lander speaks during a news conference outside of federal immigration court at the Ted Weiss Federal Building in the Manhattan borough of New York on June 5, 2025. (Photo by CHARLY TRIBA Expand

If no candidate has 50% of first-choice votes, the Board of Elections will release an unofficial report on the preliminary elimination rounds on Tuesday, July 1. The BOE plans to certify the results on July 15.

