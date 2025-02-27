NYC Council Speaker Adrienne Adams mulling potential mayoral run

The Brief New York City Council Speaker Adrienne Adams has filed paperwork for a potential mayoral run. Adams faces significant challenges, including limited campaign resources and low polling numbers. Former Governor Andrew Cuomo is also considering entering the race, which could further shake up the already crowded Democratic primary.



New York City Council Speaker Adrienne Adams has taken the first formal step toward joining the already crowded race for mayor. While she has yet to make an official announcement, Adams has filed paperwork to form a campaign committee and says she is seriously considering entering the Democratic primary.

What we know:

During a news conference on Thursday, Speaker Adams addressed speculation about her candidacy, stating that the city is in dire need of leadership.

Sources tell FOX 5's Morgan McKay that Adams will make a final decision by next week, following her State of the City address on Tuesday.

Adams, who was first elected to the City Council in a 2017 special election, is nearing the end of her term due to term limits. If elected, she would make history as the first woman, the first Black woman, and the first City Council speaker to become mayor of New York City.

The challenges ahead

What we don't know:

If she officially enters the race, Adams will likely face significant obstacles. She has limited campaign resources at this stage, and a recent poll showed her with only 2% support among likely Democratic voters. Additionally, the race already includes nine candidates, with the potential for more high-profile names to join.

Despite these hurdles, Adams says her experience sets her apart. She has reportedly been approached by key stakeholders, including unions such as District Council 37 and 32BJ, urging her to run.

What they're saying:

Current Mayor Eric Adams, who is seeking re-election, downplayed concerns about the growing field of challengers.

"You got all these folks that are in the race. I could care less," he said. "You know, I got the crown. They’re trying to get the crown that I have. And there’s only going to be one mayor."

The Cuomo Factor

What's next:

The potential entry of former Governor Andrew Cuomo into the race still looms over all the candidates, with sources suggesting that Cuomo is preparing for an announcement as soon as this weekend. Some of Cuomo's allies have already formed a super PAC to support his candidacy.