Long Island man reunites with kidney donor: 'My angel came'

The Brief Scott Scannell, diagnosed with polycystic kidney disease, received a life-saving kidney from donor Anne Marie Hassett. Anne Marie was moved by Scott’s story and donated despite not knowing him personally. Both will run in the Give Life NY 5K to raise awareness for organ donation this October.



Scott Scannell, 61, of Nesconset, has faced a decade-long battle with polycystic kidney disease.

After years on dialysis and waiting on the national transplant list, his life changed when he received a kidney from a generous donor.

"I cannot thank Anne Marie enough for giving me a second chance," Scott said during his emotional meeting with Anne Marie Hassett, the woman who saved him.

A struggle with dialysis and hope for a donor

Scott shared how difficult life on dialysis was. "I didn't know how much longer I could have gone on with dialysis. My angel came at the right time because I was giving up."

He was placed on a transplant list that currently includes over 100,000 people nationwide.

90 percent are waiting for kidney transplants. Every day, 17 people die waiting for an organ.

Scott’s children were ruled out as donors after testing positive for the same genetic disease. Desperate for help, Scott’s family shared his story on social media, a message that eventually reached Anne Marie.

A gift of life from a stranger

Local perspective:

Anne Marie Hassett, 56, a firefighter, wife, mother, and grandmother, said she was moved by Scott’s story. "I read their story that their kids could not donate for medical reasons. That touched me even more."

Without hesitation, Anne Marie chose to donate her kidney to a complete stranger. "I have an amazing life. I have a full life. I felt like I had to do something. I'm just doing my good deed. I'm a child of God and one of the things is to love."

A new lease on life

Both surgeries took place at Stony Brook University Hospital. Since the transplant, Scott has not needed dialysis. "His labs are normal and he looks and feels great."

Grateful beyond words, Scott said, "And now I couldn't be happier. Thank you from the bottom of my heart."

What's next:

Scott and Anne Marie share a bond they say will last forever. In October, they will run side by side in the Give Life NY 5K at Stony Brook Hospital to raise awareness for organ donation.