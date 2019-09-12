Students told to make funny captions for slave photos

A controversial assignment is being called racist and insensitive in Freeport. This after a social studies teacher at John W Dodd Middle School handed out an assignment for students to come up with a funny caption for photographs of slavery because she didn't want to be bored.

Woman charged with killing 75-year-old man, torching house

A woman has been arrested on charges of beating a 75-year-old man to death and torching his Long Island house to cover up the crime. Jennifer Gross was arrested Friday on charges of killing James Coppola inside his Centre Island home on Nov. 20, 2018 and setting the house on fire.

Second case of measles confirmed on Long Island

Officials in Nassau County announced Long Island's second case of measles on Thursday. According to the Long Island Rail Road, the unidentified person rode the train between Mineola and Penn Station last week at least four times from Wednesday to Sunday. 

Suspect pleads not guilty in Oceanside stabbing death

Tyler Flach walked out of police headquarters Thursday morning in handcuffs to face a judge. The 18-year-old turned himself in Wednesday and has since pleaded not guilty to second degree murder in the stabbing death of 16-year-old Khaseen Morris. 

Teen arrested in fatal Oceanside brawl
OCEANSIDE, N.Y. (AP) — Police on Long Island say they've arrested a teenager involved the fatal brawl in Oceanside. Nassau County police said Wednesday that 18-year-old Tyler Flach, of Lido Beach, has been arrested on murder charges in the death of Khaseen Morris.

Balloon release ban proposed in Long Island town

What goes up must come down - the Town of Hempstead supervisor and environmentalists proposed legislation on Monday which would make it illegal to intentionally release balloons. The fine would be up to $500 for a first offense.  

Lou Alvarez vigil
Just two days after the nation mourned the lives lost on September 11, Long Islanders gathered in Oceanside to pay their respect to fallen NYPD bomb squad Detective Lou Alvarez.