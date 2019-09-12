12-year-old cancer survivor is ‘Sheriff for a Day’ in Suffolk County
Douglas Grimmett, a 12-year-old leukemia survivor got the experience as a lifetime on Tuesday as he spent the day as honorary sheriff in Suffolk County.
Students told to make funny captions for slave photos
A controversial assignment is being called racist and insensitive in Freeport. This after a social studies teacher at John W Dodd Middle School handed out an assignment for students to come up with a funny caption for photographs of slavery because she didn't want to be bored.
Woman charged with killing 75-year-old man, torching house
A woman has been arrested on charges of beating a 75-year-old man to death and torching his Long Island house to cover up the crime. Jennifer Gross was arrested Friday on charges of killing James Coppola inside his Centre Island home on Nov. 20, 2018 and setting the house on fire.
Second case of measles confirmed on Long Island
Officials in Nassau County announced Long Island's second case of measles on Thursday. According to the Long Island Rail Road, the unidentified person rode the train between Mineola and Penn Station last week at least four times from Wednesday to Sunday.
Suspect pleads not guilty in Oceanside stabbing death
Tyler Flach walked out of police headquarters Thursday morning in handcuffs to face a judge. The 18-year-old turned himself in Wednesday and has since pleaded not guilty to second degree murder in the stabbing death of 16-year-old Khaseen Morris.
Police: Long Island baby found safe after being taken by his father
Daniel Quinteros, a six-month-old baby that was the subject of an Amber Alert on Wednesday has been located unharmed and brought home to his mother.
Stony Brook University helps former basketball star touched by Hurricane Dorian
Jaron Cornish, a 2019 Stony Brook University graduate and Division I basketball player, was on his way to going pro. However, Hurricane Dorian cut that dream short when it destroyed everything in its path, including Jaron’s hometown on the Abaco Islands.
Balloon release ban proposed in Long Island town
What goes up must come down - the Town of Hempstead supervisor and environmentalists proposed legislation on Monday which would make it illegal to intentionally release balloons. The fine would be up to $500 for a first offense.
Long Island vigil remembers 9/11 hero Luis Alvarez
Just two days after the nation mourned the lives lost on September 11, Long Islanders gathered in Oceanside to pay their respect to fallen NYPD bomb squad Detective Luis Alvarez.
Suspended NY judge pleads guilty in underwear burglary case
A suspended New York judge has pleaded guilty to attempted burglary for trying to sneak into a neighbor's home to steal her underwear. Robert Cicale pleaded guilty Friday in Suffolk County court.
Simulator allows students to see the possible consequences of drugged driving
Virtual reality is giving students a chance to see the potential consequences of drugged driving in a controlled environment.
Driver killed, 2 teen passengers critical after fiery crash
Police say a car crashed into a tree and caught fire on Long Island, killing the driver and critically injuring two teenage passengers. The crash happened at around 8:45 a.m. Friday in Mastic Beach.
One man's story of the dangers of vaping
Jonathan Doneson says he is lucky to be alive.