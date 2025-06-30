Long Island fireworks guide 2025: Best places to see 4th of July shows
LONG ISLAND - The country will celebrate the Fourth of July this Friday.
Where to go:
Here's a list of spots on Long Island that will send off fireworks for the holiday.
Fireworks shows on Long Island
July 3 (Thursday)
Eisenhower Park
- TD Bank's Celebrate America Fireworks & Show
- East Meadow
- 5:30 p.m.
- Rain date – Saturday, July 5
Port Jefferson
- Fourth of July Fireworks
- West Beach
- 9 p.m.
- Rain date – Sunday, July 6
July 4 (Friday)
Brookhaven
- July 4th Star-Spangled Bash
- Bald Hill
- Concert starts at 5 p.m., fireworks start at 9:15 p.m.
Jones Beach
- Jovia Financial Credit Union Fireworks Spectacular
- Jones Beach State Park
- 9:30 p.m.
Montauk
- Stars Over Montauk 4th of July Fireworks
- Umbrella Beach
- 9 p.m.
- Rain date – Sunday, July 6
Southampton
- North Sea Fire Department Carnival
- North Sea Fire Department Fairground
- 9 p.m.
Fourth of July fireworks explode over Jones Beach State Park in Wantagh, New York, to celebrate Independence Day on July 4, 2019.
July 5 (Saturday)
East Hampton
- Devon Yacht Club Fireworks
- Amagansett
- 9:15 p.m.
- The event is private, but the display can be seen from Fresh Pond Beach
Sag Harbor
- Sag Harbor Yacht Club's John A. Ward Independence Day Fireworks
- Marine Park
- 9:30 p.m.
Southampton
- North Sea Fire Department Carnival
- North Sea Fire Department Fairground
- 9 p.m.
Valley Stream
- 2025 Fireworks Celebration
- Firemen's Memorial Field
- Gates open at 6 p.m.
- Rain date – Sunday, July 6
July 11 (Friday)
Long Beach
- City of Long Beach Fireworks Display
- Anywhere along the boardwalk and beachfront
- 9:00 p.m.
- Rain date – Saturday, July 12
July 12 (Saturday)
East Hampton
- The Clamshell Foundation Fireworks Show
- Three Mile Harbor
- 9 p.m.
- Rain date – Sunday, July 13
Rockville Centre
- Annual Fireworks Celebration and Concert
- Pette and Barasch Fields
- 7 p.m.
Shelter Island
- 2025 Shelter Island Fireworks
- Crescent Beach
- 9 p.m.
- Rain date – Sunday, July 13
Southold
- Orient Harbor July 4th Fireworks Show
- Orient Harbor
- 9:15 p.m.
The Source: This article includes information from several official event websites across Long Island.