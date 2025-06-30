Long Island fireworks guide 2025: Best places to see 4th of July shows

The Brief We're less than a week out from the country celebrating the Fourth of July. Here's a list of spots on Long Island that will send off fireworks for the holiday.



The country will celebrate the Fourth of July this Friday.

Where to go:

Here's a list of spots on Long Island that will send off fireworks for the holiday.

Fireworks shows on Long Island

JUMP TO: July 3 | July 4 | July 5 | July 11 | July 12

Eisenhower Park

TD Bank's Celebrate America Fireworks & Show

East Meadow

5:30 p.m.

Rain date – Saturday, July 5

Port Jefferson

Fourth of July Fireworks

West Beach

9 p.m.

Rain date – Sunday, July 6

Brookhaven

July 4th Star-Spangled Bash

Bald Hill

Concert starts at 5 p.m., fireworks start at 9:15 p.m.

Jones Beach

Jovia Financial Credit Union Fireworks Spectacular

Jones Beach State Park

9:30 p.m.

Montauk

Stars Over Montauk 4th of July Fireworks

Umbrella Beach

9 p.m.

Rain date – Sunday, July 6

Southampton

North Sea Fire Department Carnival

North Sea Fire Department Fairground

9 p.m.

Wantagh, N.Y.: Fourth of July fireworks explode over Jones Beach State Park in Wantagh, New York, to celebrate Independence Day on July 4, 2019. (Photo by Thomas A. Ferrara/Newsday RM via Getty Images)

East Hampton

Sag Harbor

Southampton

North Sea Fire Department Carnival

North Sea Fire Department Fairground

9 p.m.

Valley Stream

2025 Fireworks Celebration

Firemen's Memorial Field

Gates open at 6 p.m.

Rain date – Sunday, July 6

MORE: Macy's 4th of July Fireworks Show 2025

Long Beach

City of Long Beach Fireworks Display

Anywhere along the boardwalk and beachfront

9:00 p.m.

Rain date – Saturday, July 12

East Hampton

The Clamshell Foundation Fireworks Show

Three Mile Harbor

9 p.m.

Rain date – Sunday, July 13

Rockville Centre

Annual Fireworks Celebration and Concert

Pette and Barasch Fields

7 p.m.

Shelter Island

2025 Shelter Island Fireworks

Crescent Beach

9 p.m.

Rain date – Sunday, July 13

Southold

Orient Harbor July 4th Fireworks Show

Orient Harbor

9:15 p.m.