Long Island fireworks guide 2025: Best places to see 4th of July shows

Published  June 30, 2025 1:48pm EDT
Long Island
Macy's 4th of July Fireworks Show preview

FOX 5 NY's Christal Young tells us what we should expect from the annual Macy's 4th of July Fireworks Show, including never-before-seen fireworks.

Where to go:

Here's a list of spots on Long Island that will send off fireworks for the holiday.

Fireworks shows on Long Island

JUMP TO: July 3 | July 4 | July 5 | July 11 | July 12

July 3 (Thursday)

Eisenhower Park

Port Jefferson

July 4 (Friday)

Brookhaven

Jones Beach

Montauk

Southampton

Wantagh, N.Y.: Fourth of July fireworks explode over Jones Beach State Park in Wantagh, New York, to celebrate Independence Day on July 4, 2019. (Photo by Thomas A. Ferrara/Newsday RM via Getty Images)

July 5 (Saturday)

East Hampton

Sag Harbor

Southampton

Valley Stream

July 11 (Friday)

Long Beach

July 12 (Saturday)

East Hampton

Rockville Centre

Shelter Island

Southold

The Source: This article includes information from several official event websites across Long Island.

Long IslandHolidays