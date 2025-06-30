Macy's 4th of July Fireworks Show 2025: NYC street closures, time, location and where to watch

The Brief The 49th annual Macy's 4th of July Fireworks Show in New York City is here. This year's fireworks show will present tens of thousands of shells with a number of new effects. Performers include Eric Church, the Jonas Brothers and more.



It's nearly time for the 49th annual Macy's 4th of July Fireworks Show in New York City!

NYC FOURTH OF JULY FIREWORKS 2025: LOCATION l STREET CLOSURES l WHERE TO WATCH l PERFORMERS

***Click on each topic to jump to that section.

A tradition since 1976, the show will present 80,000 shells alongside 11 new effects and 30 different colors.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JULY JULY 04: Fireworks light up the sky over the East River in Midtown on July 04, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Gotham/Getty Images)

Here's what you need to know about this year's show, including the location, list of street closures, where to watch and performers.

Local perspective:

The 49th edition of the show will fire from four surrounding barges on the East River in the Seaport District, as well as the Brooklyn Bridge.

The show will feature thousands of shells and an array of effects, with multiple viewing opportunities in Manhattan and Queens. Last year, the fireworks launched from the Hudson River.

What time is the Macy's 4th of July fireworks 2025?

The show will begin at 8 p.m.

The following streets will be closed on Friday, July 4, at the discretion of the NYPD.

NEW YORK, NY - JULY 04: Fireworks explode over the East River as seen from Gantry Plaza State Park in the Long Island City neighborhood of the borough of Queens on July 4, 2022 in New York City. This year marks the 46th year that Macy's has produced Expand

Manhattan

Area bounded by Grand Street on the North; Catherine Street/Slip on the South; South Street/FDR Drive on the East; East Broadway on the West (All Inclusive)

FDR Drive between Brooklyn Battery Underpass and Delancey Street (including exit/entrance ramps)

Montgomery Street between FDR and Grand Street

Allen Street between Canal Street and Division Street/Pike Street

Pike Street between Division Street and Canal Street

Robert F. Wagner Sr. Place between Pearl Street and South Street

Frankfort Street between Gold Street and Pearl Street

Dover Street between Pearl Street and South Street

Peck Slip between Pearl Street and South Street

Beekman Street between Pearl Street and South Street

Fulton Street between Gold Street and Pearl Street

John Street between Water Street and South Street

Maiden Lane between Water Street and South Street

Wall Street between Water Street and South Street

Gouverneur Lane between Water Street and South Street

Old Slip between Water Street and South Street

Broad Street between Water Street and South Street

Whitehall Street between Water Street and South Street

State Street between Water Street/Whitehall Street and Battery Place

West Street between Battery Place and West Thames Street

Gold Street between Fulton Street and Frankfort Street

Pearl Street between Fulton Street and St. James Place

St. James Place between Robert F. Wagner Sr. Place and Oliver Street

Water Street between State Street/Whitehall Street and Pearl Street

Water Street between Beekman Street and Dover Street

Front Street between Old Slip and John Street

Front Street between Beekman Street and Dover Street

Battery Place between State Street/Broadway and West Street

South Street between Whitehall Street and Jackson Street

Manhattan Bridge

Brooklyn

Brooklyn Bridge

John Street between Jay Street and Adams Street

Plymouth Street between Pearl Street and Main Street

Water Street between Adams Street and Old Fulton Street

Front Street between Jay Street and Old Fulton Street

York Street between Jay Street and Front Street

Tillary Street between Prince Street and Cadman Plaza West

Joralemon Street between Furman Street and Adams Street

Atlantic Avenue between Furman Street and Flatbush Avenue

Degraw Street between Columbia Street and Van Brunt Street

Summit Street between Van Brunt Street and Imlay Street

Pioneer Street between Van Brunt Street and Conover Street

King Street between Van Brunt Street and Ferris Street

Sullivan Street between Van Brunt Street and Dead End

Wolcott Street between Van Brunt Street and Dead End

Dikeman Street between Van Brunt Street and Dead End/Ferris Street

Coffey Street between Van Brunt Street and Dead End

Van Dyke Street between Van Brunt Street and Dead End

Beard Street between Van Brunt Street and Conover Street

Reed Street between Van Brunt Street and Conover Street

Jay Street between York Street and Dead End

Pearl Street between York Street and John Street

Adams Street between York Street and John Street

Washington Street between York Street and Dead End/Plymouth Street

Main Street between Front Street and Plymouth Street

Old Fulton Street between Cadman Plaza West and Furman Street

Furman Street between Old Fulton Street and Atlantic Avenue

Hicks Street between Old Fulton Street and Atlantic Avenue

Henry Street between Old Fulton Street and Atlantic Avenue

Cadman Plaza West between and Old Fulton Street and Joralemon Street

Adams Street between Brooklyn Bridge/Brooklyn Bridge Boulevard and Joralemon Street/Fulton Street

Flatbush Avenue/Flatbush Avenue Extension between Manhattan Bridge and Atlantic Avenue

Columbia Street between Atlantic Avenue and Degraw Street

Van Brunt Street between Degraw Street and Dead End

Imlay Street between Summit Street and Pioneer Street

Conover Street between Pioneer Street and Dead End

Ferris Street between King Street and Van Dyke Street

Dig deeper:

The fireworks show is free to attend, and Macy's will soon share the best public viewing areas. Since the displays will originate from the East River, Manhattan's West Side, Brooklyn and Queens waterfronts will likely have the best views.

Where to watch, public entry points

The fireworks show will be visible along the FDR Drive for those who do not receive a ticket. Entry points for the general public include:

Montgomery Street and Madison Street

Robert F. Wagner Sr. Place and Brooklyn Bridge On/Off Ramp

Broad Street and Water Street

The ADA-accessible viewing location will be located on the Manhattan side at Murry Bergtraum Field. Guests should enter at Pike Street and Cherry Street.

Macy's fireworks 2025 location map

Photo credit: New York City Mayor’s Office.

Click HERE for more information.

Ava Max

Eric Church

Jonas Brothers

Lenny Kravitz

Click HERE for more information.