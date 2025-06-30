Macy's 4th of July Fireworks Show 2025: NYC street closures, time, location and where to watch
NEW YORK CITY - It's nearly time for the 49th annual Macy's 4th of July Fireworks Show in New York City!
A tradition since 1976, the show will present 80,000 shells alongside 11 new effects and 30 different colors.
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JULY JULY 04: Fireworks light up the sky over the East River in Midtown on July 04, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Gotham/Getty Images)
Here's what you need to know about this year's show, including the location, list of street closures, where to watch and performers.
Where are the Macy's fireworks this year?
The 49th edition of the show will fire from four surrounding barges on the East River in the Seaport District, as well as the Brooklyn Bridge.
The show will feature thousands of shells and an array of effects, with multiple viewing opportunities in Manhattan and Queens. Last year, the fireworks launched from the Hudson River.
What time is the Macy's 4th of July fireworks 2025?
The show will begin at 8 p.m.
NYC street closures
The following streets will be closed on Friday, July 4, at the discretion of the NYPD.
NEW YORK, NY - JULY 04: Fireworks explode over the East River as seen from Gantry Plaza State Park in the Long Island City neighborhood of the borough of Queens on July 4, 2022 in New York City. This year marks the 46th year that Macy's has produced
Manhattan
- Area bounded by Grand Street on the North; Catherine Street/Slip on the South; South Street/FDR Drive on the East; East Broadway on the West (All Inclusive)
- FDR Drive between Brooklyn Battery Underpass and Delancey Street (including exit/entrance ramps)
- Montgomery Street between FDR and Grand Street
- Allen Street between Canal Street and Division Street/Pike Street
- Pike Street between Division Street and Canal Street
- Robert F. Wagner Sr. Place between Pearl Street and South Street
- Frankfort Street between Gold Street and Pearl Street
- Dover Street between Pearl Street and South Street
- Peck Slip between Pearl Street and South Street
- Beekman Street between Pearl Street and South Street
- Fulton Street between Gold Street and Pearl Street
- John Street between Water Street and South Street
- Maiden Lane between Water Street and South Street
- Wall Street between Water Street and South Street
- Gouverneur Lane between Water Street and South Street
- Old Slip between Water Street and South Street
- Broad Street between Water Street and South Street
- Whitehall Street between Water Street and South Street
- State Street between Water Street/Whitehall Street and Battery Place
- West Street between Battery Place and West Thames Street
- Gold Street between Fulton Street and Frankfort Street
- Pearl Street between Fulton Street and St. James Place
- St. James Place between Robert F. Wagner Sr. Place and Oliver Street
- Water Street between State Street/Whitehall Street and Pearl Street
- Water Street between Beekman Street and Dover Street
- Front Street between Old Slip and John Street
- Front Street between Beekman Street and Dover Street
- Battery Place between State Street/Broadway and West Street
- South Street between Whitehall Street and Jackson Street
- Manhattan Bridge
Brooklyn
- Brooklyn Bridge
- John Street between Jay Street and Adams Street
- Plymouth Street between Pearl Street and Main Street
- Water Street between Adams Street and Old Fulton Street
- Front Street between Jay Street and Old Fulton Street
- York Street between Jay Street and Front Street
- Tillary Street between Prince Street and Cadman Plaza West
- Joralemon Street between Furman Street and Adams Street
- Atlantic Avenue between Furman Street and Flatbush Avenue
- Degraw Street between Columbia Street and Van Brunt Street
- Summit Street between Van Brunt Street and Imlay Street
- Pioneer Street between Van Brunt Street and Conover Street
- King Street between Van Brunt Street and Ferris Street
- Sullivan Street between Van Brunt Street and Dead End
- Wolcott Street between Van Brunt Street and Dead End
- Dikeman Street between Van Brunt Street and Dead End/Ferris Street
- Coffey Street between Van Brunt Street and Dead End
- Van Dyke Street between Van Brunt Street and Dead End
- Beard Street between Van Brunt Street and Conover Street
- Reed Street between Van Brunt Street and Conover Street
- Jay Street between York Street and Dead End
- Pearl Street between York Street and John Street
- Adams Street between York Street and John Street
- Washington Street between York Street and Dead End/Plymouth Street
- Main Street between Front Street and Plymouth Street
- Old Fulton Street between Cadman Plaza West and Furman Street
- Furman Street between Old Fulton Street and Atlantic Avenue
- Hicks Street between Old Fulton Street and Atlantic Avenue
- Henry Street between Old Fulton Street and Atlantic Avenue
- Cadman Plaza West between and Old Fulton Street and Joralemon Street
- Adams Street between Brooklyn Bridge/Brooklyn Bridge Boulevard and Joralemon Street/Fulton Street
- Flatbush Avenue/Flatbush Avenue Extension between Manhattan Bridge and Atlantic Avenue
- Columbia Street between Atlantic Avenue and Degraw Street
- Van Brunt Street between Degraw Street and Dead End
- Imlay Street between Summit Street and Pioneer Street
- Conover Street between Pioneer Street and Dead End
- Ferris Street between King Street and Van Dyke Street
Where to see the Macy's 4th of July fireworks?
The fireworks show is free to attend, and Macy's will soon share the best public viewing areas. Since the displays will originate from the East River, Manhattan's West Side, Brooklyn and Queens waterfronts will likely have the best views.
Where to watch, public entry points
The fireworks show will be visible along the FDR Drive for those who do not receive a ticket. Entry points for the general public include:
- Montgomery Street and Madison Street
- Robert F. Wagner Sr. Place and Brooklyn Bridge On/Off Ramp
- Broad Street and Water Street
The ADA-accessible viewing location will be located on the Manhattan side at Murry Bergtraum Field. Guests should enter at Pike Street and Cherry Street.
Macy's fireworks 2025 location map
Photo credit: New York City Mayor’s Office.
Who is performing at Macy's fireworks 2025?
- Ava Max
- Eric Church
- Jonas Brothers
- Lenny Kravitz
