Macy's 4th of July Fireworks 2025 show returns to Brooklyn Bridge, East River

The Macy's 4th of July Fireworks 2025 show is coming back to the Brooklyn Bridge and East River.

Macy's fireworks 2025

The 49th edition of the show will fire from four surrounding barges on the East River in the Seaport District, as well as the Brooklyn Bridge. The show will feature thousands of shells and an array of effects, with multiple viewing opportunities in Manhattan and Queens.

What they're saying:

"Each year, this dazzling display lights up our skyline, boosts our economy, and brings vital support to local businesses," New York City Mayor Eric Adams said. "As we celebrate 400 years since New York City’s founding, we’re thrilled to welcome the crowds, once again, to experience an unforgettable Independence Day at our world-famous Brooklyn Bridge and East River skyline!"

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JULY 04: A view of New York City's 48th annual Macy's 4th of July fireworks as seen from The Edge observation deck on July 04, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images)

"This year’s Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks show, set against the city skyline and on the iconic Brooklyn Bridge, is set to deliver an unforgettable night for millions nationwide," said Will Coss, executive director of Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks.

What we don't know:

Additional details on public viewing locations, live broadcast details and a city-sponsored lottery for free public viewing tickets will be announced in the coming weeks.

The backstory:

Last year, the fireworks launched from the Hudson River.