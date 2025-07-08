The Brief Waymo is bringing its robotaxis to New York City Philly and NYC have been added to its "Road Trip" tour this summer. A small fleet of self-driving vehicles will be deployed in each city.



If you see a vehicle making its way around your city's busiest streets without a driver, don't be alarmed - it may be a Waymo!

What is Waymo?

What we know:

Waymo is testing its self-driving robotaxi service in Philadelphia and New York City this summer as part of its "Road Trip" tour.

A small fleet of vehicles, which are aided by human specialists, will be deployed to map out both cities for possible expansion, while giving them exposure to improve road capabilities.

However, none of the vehicles will actually be available for public ride-hailing during either tour.

Summer 2025 Waymo tour

What they're saying:

Waymo announced both "Road Trip" destinations on X earlier this week.

First came Philadelphia: "This city is a National Treasure. It’s a city of love, where eagles fly with a gritty spirit and cheese that spreads and cheese that steaks. Our road trip continues to Philly next."

New York was up next: "We're on the move in the Big Apple! We've begun testing in New York – be sure to give us a wave and snap a pic if you see us in the city."