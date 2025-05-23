2025 Jones Beach air show: Performance lineup, how to watch and parking info

The Brief The 2025 Jones Beach air show is this Memorial Day weekend. The show will take place on Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The headliners of the show are the United States Air Force Thunderbirds.



Jones Beach on Long Island will host its annual air show this Memorial Day weekend on Saturday, May 24, and Sunday, May 25.

When is the air show at Jones Beach?

What we know:

The 2025 FourLeaf Air Show will take place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on both days at Jones Beach State Park. Specifically, the Thunderbirds are expected to take to the skies around 2 p.m. Spectators will not be charged admission.

Where/how to watch?

You can either spectate the show from the beach or from a boat. Jones Beach State Park is an optimal vantage point to see the performance. If you prefer to watch the show from the ocean, taking a boat out to Zach's Bay is the way to go.

Performance lineup

Why you should care:

The headliners of the show are the United States Air Force Thunderbirds. The performance will mark their 10th appearance as headliners for the air show.

Warbird Thunder performs during rehearsals at the 2024 Jones Beach Air Show on May. 24, 2024 in Wantagh, New York. (Photo by Howard Schnapp/Newsday RM via Getty Images) Expand

Other performers include the United States Army Parachute Team, also known as the Golden Knights, and the United States Navy F-35C Demo Team. The full list of performers can be found HERE.

***NOTE: A performance schedule is not provided because times are subject to change due to weather or other circumstances beyond the control of the FourLeaf Air Show.

What is allowed/banned?

Spectators are allowed to bring chairs and coolers, as well as their own food. Backpacks are also permitted, but could be subject to a search by security. Kites, drones and balloons are strictly prohibited. Pets are also not allowed.

Jones Beach parking fee

Jones Beach parking lots open at sunrise, and there are designated handicap parking stalls in every parking field. Parking is free on Friday. For Saturday and Sunday, parking will be $10 – available on a first-come, first-served basis.

Jones Beach air show 2025 practice schedule

Click HERE for more information.

Weather Jones Beach State Park

By the numbers:

Last year, 106,000 people came out for Friday's practice show, and another 353,000 took in the show on Saturday and Sunday.