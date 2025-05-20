Jones Beach Air Show 2025: All you need to know

article

Here's everything you need to know to enjoy the show:

When and where to watch the show

The 2025 FourLeaf Air Show will take place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on both days at Jones Beach State Park.

Ways to watch the air show

You can either spectate the show from the beach or from a boat.

Jones Beach State Park is an optimal vantage point to see the performance.

If you would prefer to watch the show from the ocean, taking a boat out to Zach's Bay is the way to go.

Performance line-up

The headliners of the show are the United States Air Force Thunderbirds – this performance will mark their tenth appearance as headliners for the air show.

Other performers include the United States Army Parachute Team, also known as the Golden Knights, and the United States Navy F-35C Demo Team. The full list of performers can be found here.

A performance schedule is not provided because times are subject to change due to weather or other circumstances beyond the control of the FourLeaf Air Show.

Permitted and banned items

Spectators are allowed to bring chairs and coolers, as well as their own food. Backpacks are also permitted but could be subject to a search by security.

Kites, drones and balloons are strictly prohibited. Pets are also not allowed.

Admission to the air show

Spectators will not be charged admission, but tickets for the Jones Beach Chalet allow guests to view the show from a private beachfront area.

Tickets to the Jones Beach Chalet are available now until May 21, 2025, at 5 p.m.

Parking

Jones Beach parking lots open at sunrise, and there are designated handicap parking stalls in every parking field.

Parking is free on Friday. For Saturday and Sunday, parking will be $10 – available on a first-come, first-served basis.