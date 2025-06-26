Fmr Rep. Carolyn McCarthy, gun control advocate following LIRR massacre, dies at 81

The Brief Former U.S. Rep. Carolyn McCarthy, a prominent advocate for gun control following the 1993 Long Island Rail Road massacre, has died at the age of 81. McCarthy, known as the "gun lady" on Capitol Hill, served in Congress from 1996 to 2014, focusing on gun violence prevention despite opposition from the NRA. New York Gov. Kathy Hochul has ordered flags to be flown at half-staff in her honor, recognizing her as a fierce leader and advocate.



Former U.S. Rep. Carolyn McCarthy, renowned for her tireless advocacy for gun control following a personal loss in the LIRR massacre, has died. She was 81.

Remembering McCarthy

The backstory:

Carolyn McCarthy's journey from political novice to a leading advocate for gun control began after the 1993 Long Island Rail Road massacre, which claimed the life of her husband, Dennis, and severely injured her son, Kevin.

Motivated by the tragedy, McCarthy ran for Congress in 1996, defeating her GOP congressman who had voted to repeal an assault weapons ban. Her victory was so inspiring that it led to a made-for-television movie produced by Barbra Streisand.

Throughout her congressional career, McCarthy was known as the "gun lady" on Capitol Hill, advocating for gun violence prevention and appearing on national TV after major shootings like Columbine and Sandy Hook.

Carolyn McCarthy makes her acceptance speech at Adelphi University in Garden City, N.Y., Tuesday, Nov. 5, 1996, after defeating incumbent Republican congressman Dan Frisa. (AP Photo/Ron Frehm)

Despite facing challenges from the National Rifle Association, she remained committed to her cause, famously stating, "If there was anything that I could do to prevent one family from going through what I have gone through then I have done my job." McCarthy announced her battle with lung cancer in 2013 and retired the following year.

A ‘fierce’ leader and champion

What they're saying:

Her son, Kevin McCarthy, praised her dedication to transforming personal tragedy into public service, saying, "Her legacy of compassion, strength and purpose will never be forgotten.

New York Governor Kathy Hochul called her a "strong advocate for gun control and an even more fierce leader."

Democratic U.S. Rep. Tom Suozzi described her as a "fierce champion" for change.

What's next:

Hochul has directed flags on state government buildings to be flown at half-staff in her honor. As the community reflects on McCarthy's contributions, plans are underway to commemorate her impact through public tributes and memorials.