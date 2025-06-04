Food-dumping 'social media prankster' arrested on Long Island

article

The Brief Kyle Vazquez, the 21-year-old who went around Long Island dumping food over his head and leaving messes in businesses, has been arrested. Vazquez posted videos of his stunts on his TikTok account for more than 100,000 followers to see.



The "social media prankster" who recorded himself dumping food on his head and leaving others to clean up the mess has been arrested in Long Island.

According to police, 21-year-old Kyle Vazquez of Coram was charged with six counts of recording people without their consent and two counts of criminal tampering.

Who is Kyle Vazquez?

Timeline:

Suffolk County police say Vazquez first dumped a tub of eggs on his head in front of a Ralph’s Italian Ices in Centereach on April 29. He left a mess of broken eggshells at the entrance before fleeing in a car.

A day later, Vazquez pulled a similar stunt at a Chinese eatery in town in which he poured a bucket of beans over his head while standing shirtless in the middle of the restaurant.

In May, Vazquez visited three homes and asked the residents if he could use the bathroom. He then created a disturbance and filmed residents without their knowledge or consent, police said.

Vazquez posted videos of the stunts on his TikTok account for more than 100,000 followers to see.

What's next:

Vazquez pleaded not guilty at his arraignment Tuesday and was released pending his next court date on June 30, according to prosecutors and court records.

The other side:

Vazquez is being represented by the Legal Aid Society of Suffolk County. His attorneys did not respond to a request for comment from The Associated Press Tuesday.