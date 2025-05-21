Tuberculosis case reported at Long Island high school

The Brief Suffolk County's Sachem High School East has a reported case of tuberculosis. A letter was sent to everyone that may have come in contact with the infected individual while at school. The Suffolk County Department of Health is offering testing.



Students and staff at Sachem High School East are on edge after being informed they may have been exposed to tuberculosis.

Case of TB on Long Island

What we know:

A letter was sent to the parents of students who may have been exposed to an individual who currently has tuberculosis, FOX 5 NY's Jodi Golderg reports. The letter was also sent to staff members.

The letter was sent to over 120 students and staff on May 15.

The Suffolk County Department of Health is offering testing to those who had prolonged contact with the individual. The Sachem Central School District announced students and staff will be tested again in July, after a two-month incubation period has passed.

Some individuals disagree with the decision to have the letter sent only to those who may have come into contact with the infected individual.

Tuberculosis in the state

The New York State Department of Health confirmed 250 cases of tuberculosis in the state in 2024 – Suffolk County had the highest number of cases at 52.

Tuberculosis

Tuberculosis, also called TB, is a serious illness that mainly affects the lungs.

Some symptoms of tuberculosis include fatigue, a cough and a low-grade fever; symptoms can become more aggressive as time goes on, including:

Cough

Coughing up blood or mucus

Chest pain

Pain with breathing

Fever

Chills

Night sweats

Weight loss

Loss of appetite

Fatigue