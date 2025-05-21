Tuberculosis case reported at Long Island high school
LONG ISLAND - Students and staff at Sachem High School East are on edge after being informed they may have been exposed to tuberculosis.
Case of TB on Long Island
What we know:
A letter was sent to the parents of students who may have been exposed to an individual who currently has tuberculosis, FOX 5 NY's Jodi Golderg reports. The letter was also sent to staff members.
The letter was sent to over 120 students and staff on May 15.
The Suffolk County Department of Health is offering testing to those who had prolonged contact with the individual. The Sachem Central School District announced students and staff will be tested again in July, after a two-month incubation period has passed.
Some individuals disagree with the decision to have the letter sent only to those who may have come into contact with the infected individual.
Tuberculosis in the state
The New York State Department of Health confirmed 250 cases of tuberculosis in the state in 2024 – Suffolk County had the highest number of cases at 52.
Tuberculosis
Tuberculosis, also called TB, is a serious illness that mainly affects the lungs.
Some symptoms of tuberculosis include fatigue, a cough and a low-grade fever; symptoms can become more aggressive as time goes on, including:
- Cough
- Coughing up blood or mucus
- Chest pain
- Pain with breathing
- Fever
- Chills
- Night sweats
- Weight loss
- Loss of appetite
- Fatigue
The Source: This article includes reporting from FOX 5 NY's Jodi Goldberg, as well as a study performed by the New York State Department of Health.