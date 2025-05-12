Robotic lawn mowers are 'a cut above the rest'

The Brief Long Island entrepreneur Kevin Boodram's landscaping company uses robotic lawnmowers. His company, Serenity Lawncare, uses solely electric-powered mowers.



It's every homeowner's dream – a lawn mower that operates itself.

From law school to landscaping

What we know:

Kevin Boodram was struggling to focus on his online law school classes during the pandemic because of the noise – more specifically, the noise of the landscapers at his neighbors' homes. The 24-year-old opened Serenity Lawncare, an all-electric-powered landscaping business, to combat the noise and pollution.

"I just saw that this was something the community really needed," he told FOX 5 NY's Jodi Goldberg.

Boodram explained that the electronic equipment doesn't produce nearly as much pollution, and also cuts down significantly on noise.

Electric robotic mowers

The technology behind these robotic mowers includes precipitation sensors – these sensors keep the robotic mower from operating on rainy days.

Each mower also comes equipped with alarms and GPS tracking, to ward off any potential thieves.

Serenity's prices may be about 20 percent higher than its competition, but the majority of the company's customers call the difference "dramatic."

"We were getting nasty phone calls from our neighbors about the weekend leaf blowers, and [now] we haven't heard a word, and our lawn looks beautiful," a Long Islander told FOX 5.