15 sets of twins graduating from one Long Island high school

The Brief Fifteen sets of twins are graduating from the same Long Island, New York, high school this year. All the twins are fraternal.



We’re seeing double, again, and again, and again!

Fifteen sets of twins are graduating from the same Long Island high school this year and some of them have known each other since kindergarten.

First time apart

Dig deeper:

The students are all fraternal twins — meaning born from different eggs and sperm — so none of them are identical. Many of the twins are also different genders.

And for many of the twins, this will be the first time in their young lives that they will be apart from their siblings, with whom they share a tight bond.

Local perspective:

Emma and Kayla Leibowitz are fifth-generation twins and the pair will be separating this fall. Emma is going to Binghamton while her sister Kayla will be attending Syracuse.

What they’re saying: "Going to college is going to be really difficult, she really is my best friend," Emma said.

The other side:

Some of the twins were looking forward to getting some breathing room.

Sydney and Kayla Jasser said they’re both studying fashion design — but at different colleges. Sydney is attending the University of Delaware while Kayla will be attending Indiana University.

"We could have went to the same college, but we just wanted to be able to be independent since we’ve been with each other forever," Kayla said. "It’s good to get out there and have our own experiences."

Other schools with large sets of twins

By the numbers:

Large cohorts of twins are not unusual at Plainview-Old Bethpage. The high school had back-to-back graduating classes with 10 sets of multiples in 2014 and 2015, and next year's incoming freshmen class has nine sets of twins, according to school officials.

Among the other schools around the country with big sets of graduating twins are Clovis North High School in Fresno, California, with 14 pairs, and Eleanor Roosevelt High School in Greenbelt, Maryland, with 10 pairs.

Last year, a middle school in suburban Boston had 23 sets of twins in its graduating class, though that's still far shy of the record for most multiples in the same academic class. New Trier High School in Winnetka, Illinois, had a whopping 44 twin pairs and a set of triplets in 2017, according to Guinness World Records.