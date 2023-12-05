NYC Comptroller Brad Lander strips Mayor Adams of emergency migrant spending power

New York City Comptroller Brad Lander says that his office has stripped Mayor Eric Adams’ emergency powers that allow him to make deals with contractors for migrant services without prior approval.

Lander pointed to a series of missteps – saying that the mayor’s office failed to report subcontractors in certain cases and at times was late in submitting contracts.

"The $432 million DocGo contract, subcontractors that don’t have the appropriate licenses for their security firms, in some cases, paying hotels way above what we’re paying others," Lander explained. "That blanket approval that's been letting them do whatever they want is not in the best interest of New Yorkers."

How it worked before this, was under the mayor’s emergency powers, his administration could make a deal with an outside contractor for things such as laundry services for migrants or to rent a small to medium-sized hotel to house migrants.

After that, the contract would get sent to the comptroller’s office for final approval.

However now with this clawback, this contract will first have to go to Lander’s office for approval before the mayor’s office can act.

The mayor’s administration says this is going to cause significant delays.

"This is an emergency that requires emergency spending," Deputy Mayor of Communications Fabien Levy said. "We don't know how many migrants Texas will send or whoever else."

More than 3,600 migrants arrived in New York City just last week and Adams officials worry that this spike in arrivals will only continue to grow.

Adams took a jab at Lander saying that he would have hoped Lander’s trip to DC a few weeks ago to speak with federal leaders about the migrant crisis would have produced more results.

"He went to DC 20 months later and came back trying to tie our hands," Adams said. "It sort of defies logic to me."

Adams continued, "I'm a little disappointed that when he turned from DC he didn't come back with any real answers on this is a national problem."

Adams is also now headed to DC on Thursday to meet with officials about the migrant crisis. Adams wouldn’t give too many details on his upcoming trip but did admit he still hasn’t spoken with the president since late last year.