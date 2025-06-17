Expand / Collapse search

You need to make this much to be considered middle-class in NY, NJ, CT

By
Published  June 17, 2025 8:06am EDT
New York
FOX 5 NY
The Brief

    • Ever wonder how much it takes to be considered middle class in each state?
    • GOBankingRates analyzed data to find the numbers.
NEW YORK - How much money does it take for a household to be considered middle class in New York, New Jersey and Connecticut?

By the numbers:

The website, GOBankingRates, analyzed data from the 2022 American Community Survey as conducted by the U.S. Census Bureau, and then found the middle-class income for every state. 

JUMP TO: CONNECTICUT l NEW JERSEY l NEW YORK

The company followed the Pew Research Center’s definition of middle-class income – "two-thirds to double the U.S. median household income."

Connecticut

  • Median household income: $90,213.
  • Lowest end of middle class income: $60,141.
  • Highest end of middle class income: $180,426.

New Jersey

  • Median household income: $97,126.
  • Lowest end of middle class income: $64,750.
  • Highest end of middle class income: $194,252.

New York

  • Median household income: $81,386.
  • Lowest end of middle class income: $54,257.
  • Highest end of middle class income: $162,772.

To see the full list, click HERE.

The backstory:

Back in March, the annual study from SmartAsset calculated the middle-class income ranges for 100 major U.S. cities and all 50 states.

Meanwhile, in order to be considered middle-class in New York City, you need to make between $51,046 and $153,154, the study showed.

The Source

    • This article uses published information from GOBankingRates, as well as reporting from SmartAsset's yearly analysis.
New YorkEconomy