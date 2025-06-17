You need to make this much to be considered middle-class in NY, NJ, CT

The Brief Ever wonder how much it takes to be considered middle class in each state? GOBankingRates analyzed data to find the numbers. The company followed the Pew Research Center’s definition of middle-class income – "two-thirds to double the U.S. median household income."



How much money does it take for a household to be considered middle class in New York, New Jersey and Connecticut?

By the numbers:

The website, GOBankingRates, analyzed data from the 2022 American Community Survey as conducted by the U.S. Census Bureau, and then found the middle-class income for every state.

The company followed the Pew Research Center’s definition of middle-class income – "two-thirds to double the U.S. median household income."

Median household income: $90,213.

Lowest end of middle class income: $60,141.

Highest end of middle class income: $180,426.

Median household income: $97,126.

Lowest end of middle class income: $64,750.

Highest end of middle class income: $194,252.

Median household income: $81,386.

Lowest end of middle class income: $54,257.

Highest end of middle class income: $162,772.

The backstory:

Back in March, the annual study from SmartAsset calculated the middle-class income ranges for 100 major U.S. cities and all 50 states.

According to SmartAssest, in order to be considered middle-class in New York, you need to make between $54,725 and $164,190. New Jersey ranged between $66,514 and $199,562, while Connecticut was $61,104 and $183,330.

Meanwhile, in order to be considered middle-class in New York City, you need to make between $51,046 and $153,154, the study showed.