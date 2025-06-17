You need to make this much to be considered middle-class in NY, NJ, CT
NEW YORK - How much money does it take for a household to be considered middle class in New York, New Jersey and Connecticut?
By the numbers:
The website, GOBankingRates, analyzed data from the 2022 American Community Survey as conducted by the U.S. Census Bureau, and then found the middle-class income for every state.
The company followed the Pew Research Center’s definition of middle-class income – "two-thirds to double the U.S. median household income."
Connecticut
- Median household income: $90,213.
- Lowest end of middle class income: $60,141.
- Highest end of middle class income: $180,426.
New Jersey
- Median household income: $97,126.
- Lowest end of middle class income: $64,750.
- Highest end of middle class income: $194,252.
New York
- Median household income: $81,386.
- Lowest end of middle class income: $54,257.
- Highest end of middle class income: $162,772.
To see the full list, click HERE.
The backstory:
Back in March, the annual study from SmartAsset calculated the middle-class income ranges for 100 major U.S. cities and all 50 states.
According to SmartAssest, in order to be considered middle-class in New York, you need to make between $54,725 and $164,190. New Jersey ranged between $66,514 and $199,562, while Connecticut was $61,104 and $183,330.
Meanwhile, in order to be considered middle-class in New York City, you need to make between $51,046 and $153,154, the study showed.