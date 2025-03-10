You need to make this much to be considered middle-class in New York
NEW YORK - A new study shows how much a person in New York needs to make in order to be considered middle-class.
The annual study from SmartAsset calculated the middle-class income ranges for 100 major U.S. cities and all 50 states.
What is considered middle-class in New York?
By the numbers:
In order to be considered middle-class in New York, you need to make between $54,725 and $164,190, according to the study.
The same study last year found the range to be considered middle-class in New York to be from $53,033 to $159,144.
SmartAsset's study considers middle-class to be two-thirds to double the median household income. In New York, the median household income in the state is $82,095, putting the state as the 15th highest of the 50 states.
What is considered middle-class in New York City?
Local perspective:
The study also looked at what is considered to be middle-class in 100 cities around the country.
In order to be considered middle-class in New York City, you need to make between $51,046 and $153,154, according to the study.
Middle-class for each state
Big picture view:
- Massachusetts, $66,565-$199,716
- New Jersey, $66,514-$199,562
- Maryland, $65,779-$197,356
- New Hampshire, $64,552-$193,676
- California, $63,674-$191,042
- Hawaii, $63,542-$190,644
- Washington, $63,064-$189,210
- Utah, $62,274-$186,842
- Colorado, $61,934-$185,822
- Connecticut, $61,104-$183,330
- Virginia, $59,948-$179,862
- Alaska, $57,748-$173,262
- Minnesota, $56,718-$170,172
- Rhode Island, $56,642-$169,944
- New York, $54,725-$164,190
- Delaware, $54,235-$162,722
- Vermont, $54,135-$162,422
- Illinois, $53,532-$160,612
- Oregon, $53,435-$160,320
- Arizona, $51,538-$154,630
- North Dakota, $51,012-$153,050
- Nevada, $50,904-$152,728
- Texas, $50,515-$151,560
- Idaho, $49,956-$149,884
- Georgia, $49,750-$149,264
- Wisconsin, $49,749-$149,262
- Nebraska, $49,722-$149,180
- Pennsylvania, $49,211-$147,648
- Maine, $49,150-$147,466
- Florida, $48,869-$146,622
- Wyoming, $48,272-$144,830
- South Dakota, $47,869-$143,620
- Iowa, $47,617-$142,866
- Montana, $47,198-$141,608
- North Carolina, $47,198-$141,608
- Kansas, $46,884-$140,666
- Indiana, $46,313-$138,954
- Michigan, $46,117-$138,366
- Missouri, $45,692-$137,090
- South Carolina, $45,198-$135,608
- Ohio, $45,175-$135,538
- Tennessee, $45,083-$135,262
- New Mexico, $41,508-$124,536
- Alabama, $41,471-$124,424
- Oklahoma, $41,421-$124,276
- Kentucky, $40,741-$122,236
- Arkansas, $39,129-$117,400
- Louisiana, $38,815-$116,458
- West Virginia, $37,295-$111,896
- Mississippi, $36,132-$108,406