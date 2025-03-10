You need to make this much to be considered middle-class in New York

The Brief A new study shows how much a person in every state needs to make in order to be considered middle-class. The annual study from SmartAsset calculated the middle-class income ranges for all 50 states. The study also calculated the middle-class income ranges for 100 major U.S. cities.



A new study shows how much a person in New York needs to make in order to be considered middle-class.

The annual study from SmartAsset calculated the middle-class income ranges for 100 major U.S. cities and all 50 states.

What is considered middle-class in New York?

By the numbers:

In order to be considered middle-class in New York, you need to make between $54,725 and $164,190, according to the study.

The same study last year found the range to be considered middle-class in New York to be from $53,033 to $159,144.

SmartAsset's study considers middle-class to be two-thirds to double the median household income. In New York, the median household income in the state is $82,095, putting the state as the 15th highest of the 50 states.

What is considered middle-class in New York City?

Local perspective:

The study also looked at what is considered to be middle-class in 100 cities around the country.

In order to be considered middle-class in New York City, you need to make between $51,046 and $153,154, according to the study.

Middle-class for each state

Big picture view:

Massachusetts, $66,565-$199,716 New Jersey, $66,514-$199,562 Maryland, $65,779-$197,356 New Hampshire, $64,552-$193,676 California, $63,674-$191,042 Hawaii, $63,542-$190,644 Washington, $63,064-$189,210 Utah, $62,274-$186,842 Colorado, $61,934-$185,822 Connecticut, $61,104-$183,330 Virginia, $59,948-$179,862 Alaska, $57,748-$173,262 Minnesota, $56,718-$170,172 Rhode Island, $56,642-$169,944 New York, $54,725-$164,190 Delaware, $54,235-$162,722 Vermont, $54,135-$162,422 Illinois, $53,532-$160,612 Oregon, $53,435-$160,320 Arizona, $51,538-$154,630 North Dakota, $51,012-$153,050 Nevada, $50,904-$152,728 Texas, $50,515-$151,560 Idaho, $49,956-$149,884 Georgia, $49,750-$149,264 Wisconsin, $49,749-$149,262 Nebraska, $49,722-$149,180 Pennsylvania, $49,211-$147,648 Maine, $49,150-$147,466 Florida, $48,869-$146,622 Wyoming, $48,272-$144,830 South Dakota, $47,869-$143,620 Iowa, $47,617-$142,866 Montana, $47,198-$141,608 North Carolina, $47,198-$141,608 Kansas, $46,884-$140,666 Indiana, $46,313-$138,954 Michigan, $46,117-$138,366 Missouri, $45,692-$137,090 South Carolina, $45,198-$135,608 Ohio, $45,175-$135,538 Tennessee, $45,083-$135,262 New Mexico, $41,508-$124,536 Alabama, $41,471-$124,424 Oklahoma, $41,421-$124,276 Kentucky, $40,741-$122,236 Arkansas, $39,129-$117,400 Louisiana, $38,815-$116,458 West Virginia, $37,295-$111,896 Mississippi, $36,132-$108,406