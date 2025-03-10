Expand / Collapse search

You need to make this much to be considered middle-class in New York

Published  March 10, 2025 2:58pm EDT
NEW YORK - A new study shows how much a person in New York needs to make in order to be considered middle-class.

The annual study from SmartAsset calculated the middle-class income ranges for 100 major U.S. cities and all 50 states.

What is considered middle-class in New York?

By the numbers:

In order to be considered middle-class in New York, you need to make between $54,725 and $164,190, according to the study.

The same study last year found the range to be considered middle-class in New York to be from $53,033 to $159,144.

SmartAsset's study considers middle-class to be two-thirds to double the median household income. In New York, the median household income in the state is $82,095, putting the state as the 15th highest of the 50 states.

What is considered middle-class in New York City?

Local perspective:

The study also looked at what is considered to be middle-class in 100 cities around the country.

In order to be considered middle-class in New York City, you need to make between $51,046 and $153,154, according to the study.

Middle-class for each state

Big picture view:

  1. Massachusetts, $66,565-$199,716
  2. New Jersey, $66,514-$199,562
  3. Maryland, $65,779-$197,356
  4. New Hampshire, $64,552-$193,676
  5. California, $63,674-$191,042
  6. Hawaii, $63,542-$190,644
  7. Washington, $63,064-$189,210
  8. Utah, $62,274-$186,842
  9. Colorado, $61,934-$185,822
  10. Connecticut, $61,104-$183,330
  11. Virginia, $59,948-$179,862
  12. Alaska, $57,748-$173,262
  13. Minnesota, $56,718-$170,172
  14. Rhode Island, $56,642-$169,944
  15. New York, $54,725-$164,190
  16. Delaware, $54,235-$162,722
  17. Vermont, $54,135-$162,422
  18. Illinois, $53,532-$160,612
  19. Oregon, $53,435-$160,320
  20. Arizona, $51,538-$154,630
  21. North Dakota, $51,012-$153,050
  22. Nevada, $50,904-$152,728
  23. Texas, $50,515-$151,560
  24. Idaho, $49,956-$149,884
  25. Georgia, $49,750-$149,264
  26. Wisconsin, $49,749-$149,262
  27. Nebraska, $49,722-$149,180
  28. Pennsylvania, $49,211-$147,648
  29. Maine, $49,150-$147,466
  30. Florida, $48,869-$146,622
  31. Wyoming, $48,272-$144,830
  32. South Dakota, $47,869-$143,620
  33. Iowa, $47,617-$142,866
  34. Montana, $47,198-$141,608
  35. North Carolina, $47,198-$141,608
  36. Kansas, $46,884-$140,666
  37. Indiana, $46,313-$138,954
  38. Michigan, $46,117-$138,366
  39. Missouri, $45,692-$137,090
  40. South Carolina, $45,198-$135,608
  41. Ohio, $45,175-$135,538
  42. Tennessee, $45,083-$135,262
  43. New Mexico, $41,508-$124,536
  44. Alabama, $41,471-$124,424
  45. Oklahoma, $41,421-$124,276
  46. Kentucky, $40,741-$122,236
  47. Arkansas, $39,129-$117,400
  48. Louisiana, $38,815-$116,458
  49. West Virginia, $37,295-$111,896
  50. Mississippi, $36,132-$108,406

    • This article includes information from SmartAsset's yearly analysis.
