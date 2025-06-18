Expand / Collapse search

2 people stabbed at Grand Central Terminal

Published  June 18, 2025 8:26am EDT
New York City
Two people were stabbed on the Grand Central Terminal subway mezzanine, the NYPD said.

NEW YORK CITY - Two people were stabbed Wednesday morning on the Grand Central Terminal subway mezzanine, the NYPD said.

What we know:

The stabbing happened during the morning rush hour just before 7:30 a.m.

According to police, a 28-year-old and a 32-year-old were stabbed by an unknown individual. Both were taken to Bellevue Hospital in stable condition.

What we don't know:

The suspect fled following the stabbing. Their identity was unknown at the time. No word on any arrests.

