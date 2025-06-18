2 people stabbed at Grand Central Terminal
NEW YORK CITY - Two people were stabbed Wednesday morning on the Grand Central Terminal subway mezzanine, the NYPD said.
What we know:
The stabbing happened during the morning rush hour just before 7:30 a.m.
According to police, a 28-year-old and a 32-year-old were stabbed by an unknown individual. Both were taken to Bellevue Hospital in stable condition.
What we don't know:
The suspect fled following the stabbing. Their identity was unknown at the time. No word on any arrests.