2 people stabbed at Grand Central Terminal

The Brief Two people were stabbed on the Grand Central Terminal subway mezzanine, police said. The stabbing happened during the morning rush hour just before 7:30 a.m. According to the NYPD, the suspect fled following the attack.



Two people were stabbed Wednesday morning on the Grand Central Terminal subway mezzanine, the NYPD said.

What we know:

The stabbing happened during the morning rush hour just before 7:30 a.m.

According to police, a 28-year-old and a 32-year-old were stabbed by an unknown individual. Both were taken to Bellevue Hospital in stable condition.

What we don't know:

The suspect fled following the stabbing. Their identity was unknown at the time. No word on any arrests.