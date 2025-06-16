Trump orders 'mass deportation' focused on NYC, other Democrat-run cities

article

The Brief President Donald Trump announced that Democrat-run cities will be the focus for immigration officials. He called for the "largest mass deportation program in history" in his Truth Social post. Trump specifically highlighted New York as one of the cities that should be prioritized.



Cities run by Democrats will now be the priority for federal immigration officers, according to a post made by the president on his Truth Social.

‘Largest mass deportation program in history’

What they're saying:

On Sunday, President Donald Trump posted that cities at "the core of the Democrat Power Center" should receive special focus from Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officers.

Trump specifically highlighted New York, Chicago and Los Angeles as cities where "millions upon millions of illegal aliens reside," calling on ICE to deliver "the single largest mass deportation program in history."

Trump's approach to immigration

The backstory:

Trump has made immigration a point of focus for his second term. ICE released a statement on April 29, 2025, stating that the agency had "arrested 66,463 illegal aliens and removed 65,682 aliens" during the first 100 days of the president's second term.

Earlier this year, his administration ended a parole program that allowed over 500,000 migrants to legally stay in the United States.

The Trump administration also told immigrants who used the CBP One app to immigrate to the U.S. to leave "immediately" or face a permanent ban from reentry; the administration also offered undocumented immigrants $1,000 to voluntarily leave the country.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 13: Federal agents guard outside of a federal building and Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) detention center in downtown Los Angeles as demonstrations continue after a series of immigration raids began last Fri Expand

A federal judge in California barred an executive order issued by Trump to withhold federal money from sanctuary jurisdictions in April 2025 – New York City is a sanctuary city.

The administration also released a list of over 500 apparent "sanctuary jurisdictions," claiming that they were not complying with federal immigration enforcement efforts – several jurisdictions with no known sanctuary policies were included.

A sanctuary jurisdiction refers to a city, county or state that limits local cooperation with federal immigration authorities, particularly ICE.

Last month, the Supreme Court ruled that it will allow the Trump administration to strip legal protections from 350,000 Venezuelans.

Trump deployed the National Guard to Los Angeles in response to the escalation of anti-ICE demonstrations in the city – he also deployed 700 Marines to the city.

Los Angeles, CA - June 11: U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents stand guard at the back entrance of Edward R. Roybal Center and Federal Building in Los Angeles on Wednesday, June 11, 2025.(Photo by Keith Birmingham/MediaNews Group/Pasadena Expand

How NYC is affected

Local perspective:

The Trump administration canceled $188 million in federal grants that were meant to reimburse New York City for sheltering migrants in early April 2025.

That same month, ICE arrested over 200 undocumented immigrants during an operation focusing "in and around New York City."

Anti-ICE protests and demonstrations have also been occurring in New York City as a result of the administration's push for mass deportations.

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES - JUNE 14: Tens of thousands attend 'No Kings Day' protests against the Trump administration in New York City, which is organized in hundreds of cities across the United States on Saturday, June 14, 2025. (Photo by Selcuk Acar Expand