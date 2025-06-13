'No Kings' anti-Trump protests planned in NY, NJ: Here's when and where

The Brief Protests against the Trump administration are planned nationwide for Saturday, June 14. The protests coincide with President Trump's birthday, Flag Day and the U.S. Army's 250th birthday celebration. "We’re going to celebrate our greatness and our achievements," the president said.



Hundreds of "No Kings Day" protests are planned across the United States – including in the New York City area – on Saturday, June 14 to protest the Trump administration's policies.

The demonstrations coincide with Flag Day and will also feature a massive military parade in Washington, D.C. to honor the 250th birthday of the Army, which also falls on the same day as the 79th birthday of President Donald Trump.

‘No King’ protest locations

Here are some of the demonstrations planned in New York City and New Jersey on Saturday, June 14:

No KINGS New York City March (Bryant Park, 5th Ave. and E 41st St.) 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

New Orleans Funeral Second Line - at No Kings NYC (Crown Trophy, 7 E 38th St.) 2 p.m to 5 p.m.

Queens Says: NO KINGS!! ~ Stop The Steal For Real (10628 Queens Blvd) 12:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m

NO KINGS Columbia University (Broadway & West 116th St.) 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Protestors hold signs as they take to the streets and march during a "Hands Off!" protest against President Donald Trump on Saturday, April 5, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Andres Kudacki)

NO KINGS WEEHAWKEN (Blvd East, Hamilton Park) 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Jersey City No Kings Nationwide Day of Defiance (Grove Street Path Station Plaza on Christopher Columbus Drive) 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

NO KINGS Teaneck (Teaneck Road & Minell Place) 10 a.m. to 11 a.m.

NO KINGS Newark (Seated Lincoln Statue on 12 Springfield Ave.) 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

NO KINGS Huntington, NY (Heckscher Park, NY-25A and Prime Ave.) 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

NO KINGS Port Jefferson Station (5145 Nesconset Hwy.) 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.

NO KINGS - Patchogue (Rep. Garbarino's District Office on 31 Oak St.) 12 p.m. to 2 p.m.

NO KINGS Hampton Bays (Macy's on 190 W Montauk Hwy.) 10:30 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Shut down Billionaire’s Lane, NO KINGS! (Coopers Beach on Meadow Lane) 2 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Trump's military parade

The parade will reportedly feature around 6,600 soldiers, 150 military vehicles and 50 helicopters.

US soldier sit on top of a M1 Abrams tank during a media preview of the Army's Parade at West Potomac Park in Washington, DC on June 11, 2025. A military parade and celebration of the 250th birthday of the US Army will be held in Washington, DC, on J Expand

"This historic celebration will feature powerful displays of patriotism, including flyovers, military vehicles, living history reenactments and moving tributes to the courage, sacrifice and commitment of our men and women in uniform," organizers said on the America250 website.

The event will also feature fireworks, a demonstration by the Army's Golden Knights Parachute team and a concert with country music performers.

The grand celebration has sparked criticism over Trump's decision to throw an expensive parade – costing taxpayers an estimated $25 million to $45 million – amid cuts at the Department of Veterans Affairs and a ban on transgender troops.

A US soldier is seen on top of a Bradley tank during a media preview of the Army's Parade at West Potomac Park in Washington, DC on June 11, 2025. A military parade and celebration of the 250th birthday of the US Army will be held in Washington, DC, Expand

Army officials have estimated around 200,000 attendees for the parade.

It has been designated a National Special Security Event – similar to a presidential inauguration or state funeral, calling for an enhanced degree of high-level coordination among D.C. officials, the FBI, Capitol Police and Washington’s National Guard contingent – with the Secret Service taking the lead.

Multiple counter-protests of varying sizes are planned for Saturday, with the largest being a mass march to the White House.

What is 'No Kings Day'?

Organizers describe No Kings as a "nationwide day of defiance."

Detroit, Michigan, 17 February 2025, People say 'No Kings on Presidents Day' in response to what they say are President Trump's and Elon Musk's undemocratic actions. The event was organized by 50501. (Photo by: Jim West/UCG/Universal Images Group via Expand

"From city blocks to small towns, from courthouse steps to community parks, we’re taking action to reject authoritarianism — and show the world what democracy really looks like," organizers said on the official No Kings website.

Several grassroots political organizations – including 50501, Indivisible and Stand Up America – are joining forces June 14 "to say no thrones, no crowns, no kings," the site said.

‘Celebrate our greatness’

While speaking at Fort Bragg this week, Trump said Saturday would be a "big day" and noted "we want to show off a little bit."

"We’re going to celebrate our greatness and our achievements," he said. "This week, we honor 250 years of valor and glory and triumph by the greatest fighting force ever to walk the face of the Earth: the United States Army."