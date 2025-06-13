'No Kings' protests on Saturday, June 14: Here's what they are about

The Brief Millions of Americans in nearly 2,000 cities will be rallying against President Trump on his 79th birthday Saturday. No Kings Day of Defiance demonstrations will be held nationwide to reject authoritarianism and the militarization of America’s democracy, organizers say. Trump has said protesters who try to rally against the parade in DC will be met with "heavy force."



"No Kings" protests against President Donald Trump’s policies are scheduled in nearly 2,000 cities across the United States on Saturday as a military parade rolls in Washington for the Army’s 250th anniversary, which is also Flag Day and Trump’s birthday.

The protests, organized by the 50501 national movement, are meant to counter what organizers call a day for Trump to feed his own ego as he turns 79 years old.

Here’s what to know about the "No Kings" protests and the Army’s D.C. parade:

What does ‘No Kings’ mean?

The backstory:

The "No Kings" theme was orchestrated by the 50501 Movement, a national movement made up of everyday Americans who stand for democracy and against what they call the authoritarian actions of the Trump administration. The name 50501 stands for 50 states, 50 protests, one movement.

The No Kings Day of Defiance has been organized to reject authoritarianism, billionaire-first politics and the militarization of the country's democracy, according to a press release from No Kings.

The No Kings Day of Defiance is expected to be the largest single-day mobilization since Trump returned to office, organizers said. Organizers said they are preparing for millions of people to take to the streets across all 50 states and commonwealths.

"The flag doesn’t belong to President Trump. It belongs to us." — ‘No Kings’ website

Earlier protests organized by 50501 have rallied against Trump and his former billionaire adviser Elon Musk, who led Trump’s Department of Government Efficiency to cut federal spending.

What is the 'No Kings Day' protest about?

What they're saying:

Protesters are calling for Trump to be "dethroned" as they compare his actions to that of a king and not a democratically elected president.

"They’ve defied our courts, deported Americans, disappeared people off the streets, attacked our civil rights, and slashed our services," the group says on its website. "They’ve done this all while continuing to serve and enrich their billionaire allies."

Detroit, Michigan, 17 February 2025, People say 'No Kings on Presidents Day' in response to what they say are President Trump's and Elon Musk's undemocratic actions. The event was organized by 50501. (Photo by: Jim West/UCG/Universal Images Group via Expand

"The flag doesn’t belong to President Trump. It belongs to us," the No Kings website says. "On June 14th, we’re showing up everywhere he isn’t — to say no thrones, no crowns, no kings."

Army parade in Washington, D.C.

Big picture view:

The nationwide demonstrations will coincide with the Army’s 250th anniversary celebration, which Trump has ratcheted up to include an expensive, lavish military parade. The event will feature hundreds of military vehicles and aircraft and thousands of soldiers.

A US soldier is seen on top of a Bradley tank during a media preview of the Army's Parade at West Potomac Park in Washington, DC on June 11, 2025. A military parade and celebration of the 250th birthday of the US Army will be held in Washington, DC, Expand

The Army birthday celebration had already been planned. But earlier this spring, Trump announced his intention to ratchet up the event – which falls on Trump’s birthday – to include 60-ton M1 Abrams battle tanks and Paladin self-propelled howitzers rolling through the city streets. He has long sought a similar display of patriotic force.

The other side:

Trump said Tuesday that any protesters in DC would be "met with heavy force," but the White House later clarified that Trump supports "peaceful protests."

‘No Kings’ protest locations

Local perspective:

No protests are scheduled to take place in Washington, D.C., where the military parade will be held. The 50501 group says it will "make action everywhere else the story of America that day." Here are some of the demonstrations planned in New York City and New Jersey:

JUMP TO: NEW YORK CITY l NEW JERSEY l LONG ISLAND

No KINGS New York City March (Bryant Park, 5th Ave. and E 41st St.) 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

New Orleans Funeral Second Line - at No Kings NYC (Crown Trophy, 7 E 38th St.) 2 p.m to 5 p.m.

Queens Says: NO KINGS!! ~ Stop The Steal For Real (10628 Queens Blvd) 12:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m

NO KINGS Columbia University (Broadway & West 116th St.) 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

NO KINGS WEEHAWKEN (Blvd East, Hamilton Park) 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Jersey City No Kings Nationwide Day of Defiance (Grove Street Path Station Plaza on Christopher Columbus Drive) 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

NO KINGS Teaneck (Teaneck Road & Minell Place) 10 a.m. to 11 a.m.

NO KINGS Newark (Seated Lincoln Statue on 12 Springfield Ave.) 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

NO KINGS Huntington, NY (Heckscher Park, NY-25A and Prime Ave.) 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

NO KINGS Port Jefferson Station (5145 Nesconset Hwy.) 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.

NO KINGS - Patchogue (Rep. Garbarino's District Office on 31 Oak St.) 12 p.m. to 2 p.m.

NO KINGS Hampton Bays (Macy's on 190 W Montauk Hwy.) 10:30 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Shut down Billionaire’s Lane, NO KINGS! (Coopers Beach on Meadow Lane) 2 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

People of all ages are expected to come together in nearly 2,000 protest locations for speeches, marching, carrying signs and waving American flags. The movement is committed to keeping their protests nonviolent. To find a demonstration near you, visit nokings.org.