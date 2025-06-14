LIVE: 'No Kings' anti-Trump protests in NYC, across the US

The Brief Thousands in NYC, the Tri-State and across the U.S. are participating in "No Kings" protests against the Trump administration. These coincide with President Trump's military parade in Washington, D.C. on the Army's 250th anniversary and Trump's 79th birthday. The No Kings protests, organized by the 50501 Movement, aim to "end executive overreach."



Thousands of people in New York City and the Tri-State area are joining "No Kings" protests to show their opposition to President Donald Trump's administration on the same day as his grand military parade, being held in Washington, D.C. on the 250th anniversary of the Army and Trump's 79th birthday.

3:10 p.m.:Alex Meier) .: The NYPD has closed down 5th Avenue from 42nd to 23rd Streets due to protests. (

People take part in a "No Kings" protest in New York on June 14, 2025 as US President Donald Trump presides over a military parade in Washington, DC. (Photo by CHARLY TRIBALLEAU/AFP via Getty Images)

2:30 p.m.: Images show thousands across New York City participating in "No Kings" protests. On this very rainy Saturday, one protester had an umbrella that read, "No Kings." Others held signs that read, "No dictators in America," and "Impeach Trump! Impeach Noem! Abolish ICE!" (Alex Meier)

Demonstrators gather around Bryant Park during the "No Kings" protest, Saturday, June 14, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Stefan Jeremiah)

Demonstrators hold up signs during the "No Kings" protest, Saturday, June 14, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Stefan Jeremiah)

Demonstrators gather around Bryant Park during the "No Kings" protest, Saturday, June 14, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Stefan Jeremiah)

Demonstrators hold up signs during the "No Kings" protest, Saturday, June 14, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Stefan Jeremiah)

1:55 p.m.: Protests are underway Saturday on Long Island, with more than 1,000 people gathering in Mineola. Demonstrators could be seen with American flags and holding signs outside the Nassau County Executive’s office and courthouse. (Adeja Shivonne and Jodi Goldberg)

1:45 p.m.: New York City's flagship protest in Bryant Park is about to begin after a slate of speakers, including actors Ilana Glazer, Abbi Jacobson and Mark Ruffalo, held a press conference to hype up attendees. "We the people are smarter than the people in power. We the people are more powerful than the people in power. And not for nothing, we the people actually want to live our lives. They do not want to live their lives, so they focus on controlling ours," Glazer said. (Alex Meier)

Here are some of the demonstrations planned in New York City and New Jersey on Saturday, June 14:

No KINGS New York City March (Bryant Park, 5th Ave. and E 41st St.) 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

New Orleans Funeral Second Line - at No Kings NYC (Crown Trophy, 7 E 38th St.) 2 p.m to 5 p.m.

Queens Says: NO KINGS!! ~ Stop The Steal For Real (10628 Queens Blvd) 12:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m

NO KINGS Columbia University (Broadway & West 116th St.) 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Protestors hold signs as they take to the streets and march during a "Hands Off!" protest against President Donald Trump on Saturday, April 5, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Andres Kudacki)

NO KINGS WEEHAWKEN (Blvd East, Hamilton Park) 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Jersey City No Kings Nationwide Day of Defiance (Grove Street Path Station Plaza on Christopher Columbus Drive) 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

NO KINGS Teaneck (Teaneck Road & Minell Place) 10 a.m. to 11 a.m.

NO KINGS Newark (Seated Lincoln Statue on 12 Springfield Ave.) 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

NO KINGS Huntington, NY (Heckscher Park, NY-25A and Prime Ave.) 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

NO KINGS Port Jefferson Station (5145 Nesconset Hwy.) 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.

NO KINGS - Patchogue (Rep. Garbarino's District Office on 31 Oak St.) 12 p.m. to 2 p.m.

NO KINGS Hampton Bays (Macy's on 190 W Montauk Hwy.) 10:30 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Shut down Billionaire’s Lane, NO KINGS! (Coopers Beach on Meadow Lane) 2 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

To find a demonstration near you, visit nokings.org.

The "No Kings" theme was orchestrated by the 50501 Movement, a national movement made up of everyday Americans who stand for democracy and against what they call the authoritarian actions of the Trump administration. The name 50501 stands for 50 states, 50 protests, one movement.

The No Kings Day of Defiance has been organized to reject authoritarianism, billionaire-first politics and the militarization of the country's democracy, according to a press release from No Kings.

The No Kings Day of Defiance is expected to be the largest single-day mobilization since Trump returned to office, organizers said. Organizers said they are preparing for millions of people to take to the streets across all 50 states and commonwealths.

"The flag doesn’t belong to President Trump. It belongs to us." — ‘No Kings’ website

Earlier protests organized by 50501 have rallied against Trump and his former billionaire adviser Elon Musk, who led Trump’s Department of Government Efficiency to cut federal spending.

What is the 'No Kings Day' protest about?

Protesters are calling for Trump to be "dethroned" as they compare his actions to that of a king and not a democratically elected president.

"They’ve defied our courts, deported Americans, disappeared people off the streets, attacked our civil rights, and slashed our services," the group says on its website. "They’ve done this all while continuing to serve and enrich their billionaire allies."

Detroit, Michigan, 17 February 2025, People say 'No Kings on Presidents Day' in response to what they say are President Trump's and Elon Musk's undemocratic actions. The event was organized by 50501. (Photo by: Jim West/UCG/Universal Images Group via Expand

"The flag doesn’t belong to President Trump. It belongs to us," the No Kings website says. "On June 14th, we’re showing up everywhere he isn’t — to say no thrones, no crowns, no kings."

Demonstrators carrying banners, gather for the "No Kings" protest against the Trump administration in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, United States on 14 June 2025. Protests are being held nationwide on Donald Trumps birthday. (Photo by Wolfgang Schwan/A Expand

Trump's military parade: What to expect

The event coincides with the 79th birthday of President Donald Trump. Army officials estimate that around 200,000 people will attend the evening event.

The event will feature:

6,000+ soldiers

150 military vehicles — including 70-ton Abrams tanks

Black Hawk helicopters and more

Flyovers

A performance by the U.S. ‘Golden Knights’ Parachute Team

In addition to the military vehicles, thousands of troops will march in formation, wearing uniforms representing every U.S. conflict dating back to the Revolutionary War.

The Army birthday celebration had already been planned for months but earlier this spring, Trump announced his intention to transform the event into a massive military parade complete with 60-ton M1 Abrams battle tanks and Paladin self-propelled howitzers rolling through the city streets.