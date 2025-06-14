President Donald Trump is set to realize his dream with a grand display of American military might in Washington, D.C., featuring tanks, soldiers and aircraft on his 79th birthday. The military parade, coinciding with the U.S. Army's 250th anniversary and Flag Day, aims to honor military service members.

Here's what you need to know – and how to watch live coverage:

How to watch the military parade live

What time is the military parade?

The Army 250th birthday parade begins at 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, June 14. Guest entry along the parade route is expected to begin at 2:00 p.m.

Ahead of the parade are two events on the National Mall.

The Army Fitness Competition and Awards Ceremony is from 9:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m.

The Army's birthday festival begins at 11:00 a.m., featuring live military demonstrations, military tanks and more.

Following the parade, a concert will kick off at 7:30 p.m. followed by fireworks.

What to expect

The event coincides with the 79th birthday of President Donald Trump. Army officials estimate that around 200,000 people will attend the evening event.

The event will feature:

6,000+ soldiers

150 military vehicles — including 70-ton Abrams tanks

Black Hawk helicopters and more

Flyovers

A performance by the U.S. ‘Golden Knights’ Parachute Team

In addition to the military vehicles, thousands of troops will march in formation, wearing uniforms representing every U.S. conflict dating back to the Revolutionary War.

The Army birthday celebration had already been planned for months but earlier this spring, Trump announced his intention to transform the event into a massive military parade complete with 60-ton M1 Abrams battle tanks and Paladin self-propelled howitzers rolling through the city streets.

Attendees are encouraged to register here. You're allowed to register up to 2 tickets per phone number.

The tickets are first come, first served, per America 250.

Security

Thousands of Secret Service and FBI agents are being brought in from across the country, along with all of MPD and U.S. Park Police.

There will be nearly 19 miles of barricades around the parade and festival, 175 magnetometers for public screening and drones overhead for aerial surveillance.

"The mission is not just to secure an event, but to ensure public confidence in safety. We want every attendee to feel secure — that’s why we are leaving no stone unturned," said Matt McCool, U.S. Secret Service.

Will the military parade be canceled?

With the forecast calling for rain all weekend, what we don't know is if thunderstorms will disrupt the day's planned activities.

There is a 60% chance of rain on June 14, according to the National Weather Service. Showers are likely in the afternoon with the possibility of a thunderstorm between 5pm and 8pm – prime time for the parade's scheduled time of 6:30 p.m.

FOX 5 DC Meteorologist Mike Thomas says severe weather could be possible on Saturday – but we won't know until we get closer to.

Sunday is not looking much better, with a 70% chance of precipitation and thunderstorms possible throughout the afternoon and evening, per NWS.

The 150 military vehicles should be fine in stormy weather. But any flyovers, helicopters, fireworks and the planned performance by the U.S. ‘Golden Knights’ Parachute Team could be in jeopardy depending on weather conditions. And with up to 200,000 expected attendees, the chance of lightning could be a major issue.

Officials say as of Friday morning that there are no changes to Saturday's plans, but FOX 5 DC will keep you updated about any potential changes.

Military parade route

The parade will go down Constitution Avenue, from 23rd Street to 15th Street.

"The parade will trace the Army’s evolution from the Revolutionary War through to the U.S. Army of Tomorrow. Attendees will experience 250 years of Army heritage through historical U.S. Army personnel reenactors, period-accurate equipment, vehicles, impressive flyovers, and military bands participating in this landmark event," according to a statement from America 250.