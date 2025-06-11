NYC anti-Trump 'No Kings Day' protest to coincide with DC military parade

The Brief Hundreds of "No Kings Day" protests are expected this weekend across the U.S., including New York City. "NO KINGS is a national day of action and mass mobilization in response to increasing authoritarian excesses and corruption from Trump and his allies," the event stated. Saturday’s military parade in Washington, D.C. will honor the 250th birthday of the Army on the 79th birthday of the president.



Hundreds of "No Kings Day" protests are expected this weekend across the United States, the same day as President Donald Trump's 79th birthday and the U.S. Army’s 250th birthday parade in Washington, D.C.

‘No Kings Day’ protest NYC

Local perspective:

According to the ACLU of New York (NYCLU), the "NO KINGS New York City March" is scheduled for Saturday, June 14, from 2 p.m. - 4 p.m. at Bryant Park.

What is ‘No Kings Day’?

"NO KINGS is a national day of action and mass mobilization in response to increasing authoritarian excesses and corruption from Trump and his allies," the event stated.

Detroit, Michigan, 17 February 2025, People say 'No Kings on Presidents Day' in response to what they say are President Trump's and Elon Musk's undemocratic actions. The event was organized by 50501. (Photo by: Jim West/UCG/Universal Images Group via Expand

‘No Kings’ protest map

Big picture view:

Meanwhile, a map provided by nokings.org showed expected protests all across the country, including several planned in the Tri-State area.

‘Enormous turnout’

The backstory:

Saturday’s military parade in Washington, D.C. will honor the 250th birthday of the Army on the 79th birthday of the president.

US soldier sit on top of a M1 Abrams tank during a media preview of the Army's Parade at West Potomac Park in Washington, DC on June 11, 2025. A military parade and celebration of the 250th birthday of the US Army will be held in Washington, DC, on J Expand

"We’re preparing for an enormous turnout," said Matt McCool of the Secret Service’s Washington Field office, who said more than 18 miles of "anti-scale fencing" would be erected and "multiple drones" would be in the air. The entire District of Columbia is normally a no-fly zone for drones.

Army officials have estimated around 200,000 attendees for the evening military parade, and McCool said he was prepared for "hundreds of thousands" of people.

A US soldier is seen on top of a Bradley tank during a media preview of the Army's Parade at West Potomac Park in Washington, DC on June 11, 2025. A military parade and celebration of the 250th birthday of the US Army will be held in Washington, DC, Expand

The military parade has been designated a National Special Security Event, similar to a presidential inauguration or state funeral. That status is reserved for events that draw large crowds and potential mass protests. It calls for an enhanced degree of high-level coordination among D.C. officials, the FBI, Capitol Police and Washington’s National Guard contingent – with the Secret Service taking the lead.

‘Met with very big force’

What they're saying:

Trump said earlier Tuesday that there would be more immigration raids and that any additional protests would be met with even greater force, including those who show up at the parade.

If they do, Trump said, "they will be met with very big force."

"I haven't even heard about a protest, but you know, this is people that hate our country. But they will be met with very heavy force," he said.