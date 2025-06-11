Over 80 arrested after anti-ICE protest erupts in NYC: 'We will not tolerate chaos'

The Brief Over 80 people were arrested after anti-ICE protesters clashed with police. Those arrested were taken into custody after breaching metal barriers that were set up by police. "We will not tolerate chaos and disorder or violence," NYPD Commissioner Tisch said.



Dozens of anti-ICE protesters clashed with the NYPD in Lower Manhattan on Tuesday night, leading to over 80 arrests.

NYC protests

What we know:

Demonstrators were armed with signs, face coverings and flags. Some were led away to NYPD buses in zip ties, while others were wrestled to the ground and pepper sprayed by officers dressed in riot gear.

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES - JUNE 10: Protestors confront NYPD officers during an anti-ICE protest outside 26 Federal Plaza Building in New York City, New York, U.S., June 10, 2025. (Photo by Mostafa Bassim/Anadolu via Getty Images)

Those arrested were taken into custody after breaching metal barriers that were set up by police to keep them on the sidewalks and prevent them from spilling into traffic.

The backstory:

The chaos in Federal Plaza followed a planned demonstration in Foley Square, near a large government building that houses federal immigration offices and the city's main immigration court.

Dozens of migrants showing up for hearings have been detained at the courthouse this month, prompting pushback and drawing activists to the area. The first day of local demonstrations happened on Saturday.

Could the National Guard be deployed?

What they're saying:

New York City Mayor Eric Adams says he doesn't foresee President Donald Trump having to send in the National Guard to the city, saying any continued demonstrations can be solely handled by the NYPD. Adams emphasized the city’s large law enforcement manpower and added that there are other options before turning to a military response.

According to The New York Post, Trump assured Deputy Mayor of Public Safety Kaz Daughtry and NYPD Chief of Department John Chell that he will not send the National Guard, provided the police keep demonstrators from acting out.

Meanwhile, both Adams and NYPD Commissioner Jessica Tisch warned New York City would not tolerate violence tied to the protests.

"We want to maintain everyone's right to protest peacefully in the city and in this country, but we will not tolerate chaos and disorder or violence, and when we saw people breaking the rule or breaking the law, we stepped in, made arrests swiftly," Tisch said on Wednesday morning in an appearance on Good Day New York.

On the topic of the National Guard, Tisch responded: "In New York City, the NYPD has a responsibility to maintain safety and order on our streets, and we will not abdicate that responsibility."

"We have plans in place so that if it escalates, we can bring cops in from all over the city," Tisch said. "We have an army of 34,000 uniformed members of the service in New York City and New Yorkers should know that the NYPD is prepared for whatever comes our way."

What we don't know:

The charges of those arrested were unclear at the time.

Trump, Los Angeles latest

Big picture view:

Trump doubled down on Tuesday, defending the use of the National Guard in Los Angeles and left the door open to invoking the Insurrection Act, a federal law that allows a president to deploy military forces domestically.

A line of NYPD officers pushes back a group of demonstrators trying to block an ICE transport van during a protest outside 26 Federal Plaza in New York USA on June 7 2025. (Photo by MADISON SWART/Hans Lucas/AFP via Getty Images)

The Insurrection Act, passed through a series of laws between 1792 and 1871, has been used sparingly due to its sweeping power.