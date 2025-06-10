ICE protests in NYC continue amid Trump’s immigration crackdown

The Brief New York City is preparing for another wave of protests Tuesday afternoon as anger grows over the Trump administration’s immigration crackdown. When asked about deploying the National Guard, Mayor Adams emphasized NYC’s strong police force and said there are other ways to handle the situation before using the military. An evening demonstration is planned at 26 Federal Plaza, where Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) is headquartered. Protesters are demanding an end to mass deportations and calling for solidarity with immigrants.



New York City is preparing for another wave of protests Tuesday as anger grows over President Donald Trump's nationwide immigration crackdown.

A protester is arrested during an "ICE Out Of NYC" protest against US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and federal immigration operations, in New York City on June 9, 2025. The protest in New York and other cities comes in the wake of demons Expand

Will the National Guard be deployed in NYC?

When asked about the possibility of deploying the National Guard in New York City, Mayor Eric Adams emphasized the city’s large law enforcement manpower and added that there are other options before turning to a military response.

What they're saying:

Both Adams and NYPD Commissioner Jessica Tisch, have warned that New York City will not tolerate violence tied to ongoing immigration protests.

"We have no tolerance for property damage, for blocking traffic, or for attacks on law enforcement," Adams said. "Any such acts will be met with a swift and decisive response from the NYPD."

ICE protests in NYC

MANHATTAN, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES - 2025/06/09: Participants seen holding signs at the protest. Around 30 members of the activist group Rise and Resist were arrested in an act of civil disobedience at Trump Tower in Manhattan. NYPD made arrests afte Expand

That warning came as momentum continued in an "ICE out of NYC" demonstration on Monday, where dozens were arrested including those who stormed the lobby of Trump Tower.

While many demonstrations across the country have remained peaceful, some have led to confrontations.

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES - JUNE 09: NYPD officers arrest a demonstrator during an anti-ICE protest outside 26 Federal Plaza Building in New York City, New York, U.S., June 9, 2025. (Photo by Mostafa Bassim/Anadolu via Getty Images)

Over the weekend, protesters clashed with police and immigration officers in Lower Manhattan.

Several people were arrested at Federal Plaza after a protest turned tense, with demonstrators expressing outrage over a high school student detained by ICE and separated from his family during a routine immigration hearing.

The student, from Grover Cleveland High School in Ridgewood, Queens, was taken into custody while attending a legal hearing to seek asylum.

What we don't know:

Officials haven’t released the name of the student or where he’s being held.

ICE has not returned calls for comment.

Are there protests in NYC today?

A 5 p.m. demonstration is planned at 26 Federal Plaza, where Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) is headquartered.

Protesters are demanding an end to mass deportations and calling for solidarity with immigrants. The flyer reads "ICE out of NYC."

Insurrection Act, LA protests

Trump doubled down Tuesday, defending the use of the National Guard in Los Angeles and left the door open to invoking the Insurrection Act, a federal law that allows a president to deploy military forces domestically.

"If there’s an insurrection, I would certainly invoke it. We’ll see," Trump told reporters. "Last night was terrible, and the night before that was terrible."

The Insurrection Act, passed through a series of laws between 1792 and 1871, has been used sparingly due to its sweeping power.

A line of NYPD officers pushes back a group of demonstrators trying to block an ICE transport van during a protest outside 26 Federal Plaza in New York USA on June 7 2025. (Photo by Madison Swart / Hans Lucas via AFP) (Photo by MADISON SWART/Hans Luc Expand

House Speaker Mike Johnson supported Trump’s handling of the protests and echoed his criticism of California Governor Gavin Newsom. "That’s not my lane," he said when asked if Newsom should face legal consequences.

Meanwhile, Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem posted that deportations would continue despite the backlash. "ICE will continue to enforce the law," she wrote on X.

New York officials have not announced any plans to call in the National Guard.