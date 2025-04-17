ICE arrests over 200 undocumented immigrants in NYC area: 'Egregious criminal histories'

The Brief Authorities arrested over 200 undocumented immigrants during an operation focusing "in and around New York City." While authorities focused on the NYC area, operations included Long Island and the Lower Hudson Valley. Among the 206 arrested were 121 who "had significant criminal convictions."



U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), as well as law enforcement partners, arrested over 200 undocumented immigrants during an operation earlier this month focusing "in and around New York City."

During the week-long operation from Sunday, April 6 to Saturday, April 12, authorities targeted undocumented immigrants, including "transnational criminal organizations known to operate in and around New York." They included:

MS-13

Tren de Aragua

Sureños

18th Street gangs

While authorities focused on the New York City area, operations included Long Island and the Lower Hudson Valley.

Dig deeper:

Among the 206 arrested were 121 who "had significant criminal convictions or are currently facing charges or for crimes such as murder, assault, arson, sex crimes, drug crimes and firearms crimes." These include:

Edimar Alejandra Colmenares Mendoza, 22, a Venezuelan national and member of the notorious Tren de Aragua gang. Her criminal history includes charges for conspiracy, larceny and possession of stolen property.

Photo credit: ICE.

Camilo Cesar Gonzales-Encalada, 23, a Spanish national and member of the Sureños gang whose criminal history includes convictions for assault, criminal possession of a loaded firearm and criminal possession of a controlled substance.

Photo credit: ICE.

Alexander Steven Jimbo-Perez, 25, an Ecuadoran national whose criminal history includes arrests assault with intent to cause physical injury, act in a manner to injure a child less than 17, criminal possession stolen property and harassment physical contact.

Photo credit: ICE.

What they're saying:

"New York is much safer today because of the hard work of ICE and our law enforcement partners," said acting ICE Director Todd M. Lyons. "I commend the efforts of everyone involved, as all were truly committed to the success of this operation."