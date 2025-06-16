'Pedro of the people' wins look-alike contest in Lower East Side

The Brief George Gountas won a Pedro Pascal look-alike contest in the Lower East Side. The contest was held on Sunday at Son Del Norte, a Mexican restaurant in the Lower East Side. His earned prize was $50 cash and a year’s worth of free burritos.



A Pedro Pascal look-alike contest at a local New York City Mexican restaurant ends with laughs, burritos and social media recognition from the man himself.

Inspired by a viral remark from actor Pedro Pascal criticizing New York’s Mexican food, a Lower East Side restaurant decided to fight back — with humor. Pascal is famous for his roles in "The Last of Us" and "The Mandalorian."

Owner of Son Del Norte Annisha Garcia brought together the local community and Pedro Pascal fans for a lighthearted look-alike contest aimed at showcasing the restaurant’s authenticity.

"I’ve been told I have a resemblance to Pedro for years." said Gountas to FOX 5 NY’s Bianca Peters in a sit-down interview.

Aside from his uncanny resemblance to Pascal, Gountas claims his confidence sealed the win. "You have to have a little bit of confidence and embrace the aura of Pedro."

Gountas embraced the role fully and won over the judges with his charm, Pedro-like humor and mustache.

Owner Garcia hopes Pascal will one day visit and try the food himself — a possibility that feels a little closer now that he acknowledged the contest on social media.

Gountas took home the grand prize alongside his two daughters and wife, who jokes she’ll tolerate his "newfound fame" if she gets to meet the real Pedro. Although he is receiving plenty of female attention from his looks, Gountas believes the real prize is getting to eat infinite Son Del Norte burritos with his family in the near future.