Expand / Collapse search
Extreme Heat Warning
from SUN 8:00 AM EDT until WED 8:00 PM EDT, Somerset County, Sussex County, Ocean County, Middlesex County, Western Monmouth County, Morris County, Warren County, Mercer County, Hunterdon County
4
Extreme Heat Warning
from SUN 12:00 PM EDT until TUE 8:00 PM EDT, Southern Westchester County, Northern Queens County, Putnam County, Richmond County (Staten Is.), Northern Westchester County, New York County (Manhattan), Southern Queens County, Rockland County, Kings County (Brooklyn), Orange County, Bronx County, Eastern Essex County, Western Union County, Western Essex County, Hudson County, Eastern Union County, Eastern Bergen County, Western Passaic County, Western Bergen County, Eastern Passaic County
Extreme Heat Warning
from MON 11:00 AM EDT until TUE 8:00 PM EDT, Eastern Dutchess County, Western Dutchess County, Eastern Ulster County
Extreme Heat Watch
from MON 12:00 PM EDT until TUE 8:00 PM EDT, Southwest Suffolk County, Northwest Suffolk County, Northern Nassau County, Southern Nassau County

Yacht collided with dock in Hudson River, 10 injured

By
Updated  June 21, 2025 6:14pm EDT
New York City
FOX 5 NY
article

JERSEY CITY, NJ - MAY 26: A goose floats in the Hudson River as the sun sets on the skyline of midtown Manhattan and the Empire State Building in New York City on May 26, 2025, as seen from Jersey City, New Jersey. (Photo by Gary Hershorn/Getty Image

Expand

The Brief

    • 10 people were injured after a yacht collided with a dock in the Hudson River.
    • The yacht crashed into the dock earlier today, June 21, around 4 p.m.
    • There is no word about what could have caused the impact yet.

NEW YORK CITY - 10 people were injured after a yacht collided with a dock in the Hudson River.

Yacht crashes into dock

What we know:

The yacht crashed into the dock earlier today, June 21, around 4 p.m.

10 civilians with minor injuries have been transported to nearby hospitals as of right now, according to the FDNY.

Marine units escorted the yacht, which had approximately 400 people onboard, to a southern boat dock at 125th Street. All passengers are currently being unloaded off the yacht.

What we don't know:

There is no word about what could have caused the impact yet.

This is a breaking news story. Developments will follow.

The Source: This article includes information provided by the New York City Fire Department (FDNY).

New York City