Yacht collided with dock in Hudson River, 10 injured
NEW YORK CITY - 10 people were injured after a yacht collided with a dock in the Hudson River.
Yacht crashes into dock
What we know:
The yacht crashed into the dock earlier today, June 21, around 4 p.m.
10 civilians with minor injuries have been transported to nearby hospitals as of right now, according to the FDNY.
Marine units escorted the yacht, which had approximately 400 people onboard, to a southern boat dock at 125th Street. All passengers are currently being unloaded off the yacht.
What we don't know:
There is no word about what could have caused the impact yet.
This is a breaking news story. Developments will follow.
The Source: This article includes information provided by the New York City Fire Department (FDNY).