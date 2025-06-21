Yacht collided with dock in Hudson River, 10 injured

article

The Brief 10 people were injured after a yacht collided with a dock in the Hudson River. The yacht crashed into the dock earlier today, June 21, around 4 p.m. There is no word about what could have caused the impact yet.



10 people were injured after a yacht collided with a dock in the Hudson River.

Yacht crashes into dock

What we know:

The yacht crashed into the dock earlier today, June 21, around 4 p.m.

10 civilians with minor injuries have been transported to nearby hospitals as of right now, according to the FDNY.

Marine units escorted the yacht, which had approximately 400 people onboard, to a southern boat dock at 125th Street. All passengers are currently being unloaded off the yacht.

What we don't know:

There is no word about what could have caused the impact yet.

This is a breaking news story. Developments will follow.