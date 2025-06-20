Fanatics Fest NYC 2025: Meet your favorite sports athlete at the Javits Center

The Brief Fanatics Fest NYC kicks off on Friday through Sunday at the Javits Center. Dozens of guests will be in attendance, including sports legends such as Tom Brady and Derek Jeter. "Fanatics Fest NYC is the world’s largest arena for sports and collectibles that brings together die-hard enthusiasts, renowned athletes, and passionate collectors," the website said.



Get ready, sports fans!

JUMP TO: SCHEDULE/GUESTS l TICKETS l HOURS

Fanatics Fest NYC kicks off on Friday through Sunday at the Javits Center, featuring photo ops, panels, podcasts, autographs and more.

What is Fanatics Fest?

"Fanatics Fest NYC is the world’s largest arena for sports and collectibles that brings together die-hard enthusiasts, renowned athletes, and passionate collectors for an unparalleled celebration of all things sports, collectibles, and pop culture," the website said.

Here's everything you need to know about the event, including the full schedule list of guests, ticket prices, and hours of operation.

Dozens of guests will be in attendance, including sports legends such as LeBron James, Tom Brady and Derek Jeter.

FILE-Baseball Hall of Famer Derek Jeter speaks to the fans as he is honored by the New York Yankees before a game against the Tampa Bay Rays at Yankee Stadium on September 09, 2022 in New York City. (Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)

Fans will be able to have photo ops and autographs from their favorite athletes.

Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrates a successful two-point conversion in the fourth quarter of the game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium on January 02, 2022 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

Fans are allowed to bring their own items to be signed for autograph sessions. However, items will also be available for purchase on-site at the Fanatics Superstore.

Fanatics Fest schedule

To access the full guest list, click HERE.

To access the full schedule, click HERE.

General admission adult tickets will be $60 each day, and include:

Entry to Fanatics Fest NYC.

Access to the show floor including exhibitors, dealers, league activations, the kids zone, and more.

Access to the Theatre and Center Stage live programming.

For more information on tickets, click HERE.

General admission fans

Entrance location: Hall 1E Level 1

Friday: 10 a.m. - 7 p.m.

Saturday: 10 a.m. - 7 p.m.

Sunday: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.‍

VIP fans

Entrance location: Crystal Palace 3E Doors

Friday: 9:05 a.m. - 7 p.m.

Saturday: 9:05 a.m. - 7 p.m.

Sunday: 9:05 a.m. – 4 p.m.

ADA/early access fans

Entrance location: Crystal Palace 3B Doors

Friday: 9:30 a.m. - 7 p.m.

Saturday: 9:30 a.m. - 7 p.m.

Sunday: 9:30 a.m. - 7 p.m.

Platinum VIP fans

Entrance location: 3A North Concourse Escalators

Friday: 9 a.m. - 7 p.m.

Saturday: 9 a.m. - 7 p.m.

Sunday: 9 a.m. - 4 p.m.

To see the full schedule, click HERE.