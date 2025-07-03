The Brief Trump's megabill is facing its final hurdle in the House as it heads to a final vote. However, the House's top Democrat, Hakeem Jeffries, is stalling the final vote with a multi-hour marathon speech. Jeffries is using his so-called "magic minute" to stall the $3.3 trillion Republican-backed bill, which critics say would gut programs like Medicaid, food assistance, and green energy initiatives.



Just when it looked like President Donald Trump’s "big, beautiful bill" was barreling toward a House vote, Brooklyn’s own Hakeem Jeffries brought it to a grinding halt.

What’s happening::

In a dramatic early morning move, House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries took the floor just before 5 a.m. Thursday and hasn’t stopped talking since.

As of 1 p.m., the top Democrat had been speaking for more than seven hours, reading letters from everyday Americans, drawing repeated cheers and standing ovations from his Democratic colleagues.

Will the 'Big, Beautiful Bill' pass the house?

Jeffries is using his so-called "magic minute" to stall the $3.3 trillion Republican-backed bill, which critics say would gut programs like Medicaid, food assistance, and green energy initiatives.

The New York lawmaker is using the spotlight to cast the legislation as an attack on working-class families, and a direct threat to the city and state he represents.

"I never thought that I’d be on the House floor saying that this is a crime scene," Jeffries said. "It’s a crime scene, going after the health, and the safety, and the well-being of the American people."

Speaker Mike Johnson said that House Republicans are "excited" to pass Trump's bill "if Hakeem would stop talking," according to a report by CNN.

"We’re excited to get this done. If Hakeem would stop talking, we’ll get the job done for the American people," Johnson told CNN. "It takes a lot longer to build a lie than to tell the truth, so he’s really spinning a long tale in there, but we’re excited. The people will feel the effect of this bill," he said as Jeffries stretched well into his fourth hour of speaking.

Jeffries' "magic minute" comes after the House voted 219-213 to advance Trump's "big, beautiful bill" to a final vote in Congress.

'Big, Beautiful Bill' vote

All Democrats voted no against the procedural vote, along with an initial five Republican holdouts, four of whom were eventually persuaded to support the bill's advancement as Johnson held the vote open into Thursday morning.

However, Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick from Pennsylvania was the only Republican not to reverse his "no" vote by Thursday morning.

Reports say that Fitzpatrick immediately fled the House floor after casting his vote, and has yet to return.

The backstory:

Trump's "big, beautiful bill" would make permanent many of the tax breaks from the president's first term that would otherwise expire by year's end if Congress fails to act, resulting in a potential tax increase on Americans. The bill would temporarily add new tax breaks, including no taxes on tips, and a $6,000 deduction for most older adults earning less than $75,000 a year, and commit $350 billion to national security, including for Trump's mass deportation agenda.

Republicans suffered a series of setbacks after several proposals, including shifting food stamp costs from the federal government to the states or gutting the funding structure of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, were deemed out of compliance with the rules.

But over the past days, Republicans have quickly revised those proposals and reinstated them.

The final text includes a proposal for cuts to the Medicaid provider tax that had run into parliamentary hurdles and objections from several senators worried about the fate of rural hospitals. The new version extends the start date for those cuts and establishes a $25 billion fund to aid rural hospitals and providers.

Top income-earners would see about a $12,000 tax cut under the House bill, while the package would cost the poorest Americans $1,600, the CBO said.

The Senate included a compromise over the so-called SALT provision, a deduction for state and local taxes that has been a top priority of lawmakers from New York and other high-tax states, but the issue remains unsettled.

The current SALT cap is $10,000 a year, and a handful of Republicans wanted to boost it to $40,000 a year. The final draft includes a $40,000 cap, but limits it for five years. Many Republican senators say that is still too generous, but House Republicans are not fully satisfied either.