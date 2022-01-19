Robert Durst and Kathy McCormack Durst disappearance | The Tape Room

Kathy McCormack Durst disappeared in January of 1982 – 40 years ago.

From the time she vanished the focus has been on her husband at the time, Robert Durst.

A man born into enormous wealth who grew up to become one of the most infamous killers this country has ever seen.

Four decades after his first wife vanished, Durst was finally set to stand trial for her murder, but he died in prison.

The Tape Room takes a closer look at the case with author Matt Birkbeck who believes there may be more victims out there.