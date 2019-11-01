A Tape Room Special Report: John Dillinger

A special report from The Tape Room.

On this episode, a closer look at one of the most notorious criminals in U.S. history.

The year-long crime spree carried out by John Dillinger and his gang re-defined what it meant to be a gangster in America. Now, more than 80 years after his death there is a legal battle to have his body exhumed.

His family says he wasn’t killed by the FBI that fateful night in Chicago all those years ago.

Dan Bowens talks with Chicago Sun-Times reporter Jon Seidel.

Jon has written about many of Chicago's most notorious crimes and criminals as a reporter for the Chicago Sun-Times