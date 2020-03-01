The Life and Death of Jamal “Mally” Gains | The Tape Room

On February 26, 2016, 21-year-old Jamal “Mally” Gaines was shot and killed inside of his own sneaker store in Rahway, New Jersey. No suspects have ever been arrested. The Tape Room takes a look at the case, and new footage showing the suspects who took Jamal’s life.

Jamal “Mally” Gaines was a self-described “sneakerhead,” and turned that passion for footwear into his own store in Rahway, New Jersey, selling some of the rarest footwear on the market.

Then, on February 26, 2016, it all came to an end in a flash.

Gaines was inside of his store when two masked men with guns entered. Gaines immediately threw a drink at one of the gunmen before beginning to fight one and was shot and killed.

Gaines’ mother said he was merely defending his store when he was killed.

The Union County Prosecutor’s Office has released video of the two suspects in Gaines’ death. Authorities say it is unclear if Jamal was targeted or if it was simply a robbery gone wrong.

A $10,000 reward is being offered for information on Gaines’ killing. Anyone with information can call the Union County Crime Stoppers number at 908-654-TIPS (8477).

