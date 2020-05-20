The Death of Jennifer Dulos - One Year On | The Tape Room

Sunday, May 24 will mark a full year since Jennifer Dulos was last seen returning to her Connecticut home.

The mother of five is still missing, while her estranged husband, Fotis Dulos, was charged with murder before he killed himself.

Jennifer Dulos was 50 at the time of her disappearance, and authorities say they believe she was killed in a violent attack inside of the garage of her home in New Canaan, Connecticut.

The former husband and wife were going through a bitter divorce, and Jennifer’s family was suing Fotis, claiming he owed millions in unpaid loans.

The night of Jennifer’s disappearance, Fotis Dulos and his then-girlfriend Michelle Traconis were seen on surveillance video 70 miles to the north in Hartford, dumping bags with zip ties allegedly smeared with Jennifer’s blood. Within a week, police had charged them with tampering with evidence.

Police said they also found what they described as “alibi scripts,” two pages of handwritten notes by Dulos and Troconis detailing a story to tell authorities. Traconis later admitted the stories weren’t true.

For months, Fotis Dulos maintained his innocence, but seven months after his wife initially disappeared, he was charged with her murder. But less than a month after the arrest, Fotis Dulos committed suicide, taking his own life while awaiting trial, leaving many wondering what happened to Jennifer Dulos.

