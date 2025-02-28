Who was 'Midtown Jane Doe'? Decades-old mystery of body discovered underneath NYC nightclub

The Brief The woman once known only as "Midtown Jane Doe" has been identified, thanks to cutting-edge DNA technology. The Tape Room delves deep into the evolving investigation, uncovering fresh leads and newly revealed details. The investigation became one of New York City’s most enduring criminal mysteries.



In one of New York City’s most enduring criminal mysteries, the woman once known only as "Midtown Jane Doe" has been identified, thanks to cutting-edge DNA technology. After years of dead ends, a significant breakthrough has emerged in this cold case. Our true-crime series, The Tape Room, delves deep into the evolving investigation, uncovering fresh leads and newly revealed details alongside NYPD Cold Case Investigator Ryan Glas.

Discovery of skeletal remains and cause of death

The backstory:

In the heart of midtown at 301 W. 46th St., during a demolition project in a dilapidated building's basement, workers uncovered a gruesome scene back in 2003. When removing a concrete slab, they discovered a carpet-wrapped bundle unexpectedly revealing a human skull. Upon further investigation, it was determined that the victim had been brutally murdered.

Forensic analysis revealed she was strangled - possibly with an electrical cord and left hog-tied, indicating a violent and personal nature to her killing. She was found with a pinky ring bearing the initials "PMG." There was a watch also found encased with her, and a dime dated 1969. All those items would prove crucial to identifying her – but in the initial stages her identity was unknown, leading the case to go cold.

301 W. 46th St. and connection to FOX 5

Local perspective:

The address 301 W. 46th St., between Eighth and Ninth avenues, was once the site of a popular nightclub known as Steve Paul's The Scene during the 1960s. This club was not only a hub for famous musicians like Jimi Hendrix. Coincidentally, the owner, Steve Paul, also had a musical-inspired show on an FOX 5 show in 1967.

Identifying the victim with DNA

Two decades after the initial discovery of the remains, advanced forensic and genealogical DNA testing eventually connected the remains to the McGlone family. NYPD genealogist, Lyndon Doyle, later confirmed the identity as Patricia Kathleen McGlone, a teen girl from Sunset Park, Brooklyn, who was last seen in the late 1960s. A surprising twist in the identification process came when DNA from a relative was initially submitted to identify a victim of the 9/11 attacks.

Who was Patricia Kathleen McGlone?

Born on April 20, 1953, in Sunset Park, Brooklyn, Patricia Kathleen McGlone's early life was marked by instability and challenges. Her school records indicated sporadic attendance and a transient lifestyle, suggesting a childhood marred by family difficulties.

The step-brother

What we know:

Patricia's stepbrother emerged as a significant figure in unraveling her background. Through investigative leads, it was discovered that he had a criminal record after a bank embezzlement case in Kearny, NJ.

At the time, private investigators interviewed his mother, Patricia's stepmother, who provided them a key piece of information. She said Patricia was using drugs, was possibly pregnant and may have abandoned the child, and had run away. The family hadn't seen her since 1969, and she was never reported missing.

Who was Donald Grant?

Donald Grant, identified through marriage records as Patricia's husband, was found to have lived at the same address where her remains were discovered. He was a musician and 32 years old – significantly older than Patricia, who was 16 at the time of the marriage.

NYPC cold case investigator Det. Ryan Glas says Grant was living in the building in 1969, but was not listed there in 1970. He has emerged as the focus of what may come next. However, tracking him down has proven to be very difficult.

Possible organized crime connection?

Several reports indicate the nightclub located in the basement of 301 W. 46th St. – Steve Paul's The Scene – had New York Mafia connections. Some have suggested Paul's refusal to pay off organized crimes led to fights and chaos. Tony Sirico, who would later be known for his role as Paulie Walnuts in "The Sopranos", was also known to frequent the club.

The way Patricia McGlone was killed also hints at something sinister. Her remains were carefully hidden within a concrete grave. This level of planning and resource suggests connections that could reach into organized crime. However, no solid leads have ever played out.

What's next:

With the identification of Patricia and the connections established through DNA and historical records, the investigation continues to focus on locating Donald Grant. Investigators are also holding out hope of a long-shot possibility – locating the baby McGlone, who is said to have been abandoned through geneological DNA.

What you can do:

If you have any information on this case, please call CrimeStoppers. That number is 1-800-577-TIPS.